Crossbench senators Jacqui Lambie and David Pocock will urge the government to split its latest tranche of industrial relations legislation by introducing four private senators' bills when Parliament resumes sitting later this month.
The senators want to bring forward "uncontroversial" elements of the Fair Work Legislation Amendment (Closing Loopholes) Bill 2023, dealing with first responders, people at risk from silicosis, small business employees and survivors of domestic and family violence.
Other parts of the bill, including changes to the gig economy and casual workers, are more complex and require more consideration, they say.
Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie said fast-tracking these parts of the bill would support first responders who "need this help now".
"First responders put their lives on the line for us every day, it's not all we can do but it's the least we can do to keep them and their families safe," she said in a statement.
The private senators' bills will attempt to bring forward legislation granting first responders streamlined access to compensation for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, prevent employers discriminating against staff subjected to domestic violence, protect redundancy payments for certain workers and increasing oversight of silica safety and silica related disease.
The Senate now has two weeks to consider before Parliament resumes on October 16.
ACT senator David Pocock said it was unclear why these particular protections need to be included in an "industrial relations omnibus" rather than standalone bills.
"This isn't about leaving any workers behind, it's about bringing forward simple changes that have broad support and will improve worker safety and protections," Senator Pocock said in a statement.
"Other parts of the Omnibus bill are more complex and require time to properly examine, consult on and consider whereas these areas are straightforward and uncontroversial."
In September, members of the Senate crossbench and the Coalition, voted to delay the reporting date of an inquiry into the bill until February. It means the legislation is not expected to pass Parliament this year. The Senate's Education and Employment Legislation committee will hold another public hearing on the bill on Tuesday.
Senator Pocock called for the bill to be split at the time, with support from the Australian Federal Police Association.
The bill aims to "close the loopholes that undercut pay and conditions", Minister for Employment Tony Burke said as he introduced the legislation in the lower house in September.
It proposes criminalising wage theft, introducing minimum standards for gig economy workers, and bolstering rights for labour hire and casual workers who are treated as permanent.
