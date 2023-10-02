A severe weather warning of damaging winds has been issued for people in the ACT.
The warning from the Bureau of Meteorology came at 4.16am and extends to the Snowy Mountains, parts of the South Coast, Southern Tablelands and South-West Slopes.
Damaging winds averaging between 80 to 90kmph, with peak gusts of up to 130kmh, are expected to develop Alpine areas above 1900m from Tuesday morning.
Affected locations could include Perisher Valley, Charlotte Pass and Thredbo Top Station.
Later in the morning, strong winds averaging 50 to 60kmh with damaging wind gusts of up to 100kmh are likely to broadly affect the Snowy Mountains, South Coast and southern ACT.
The bureau forecasted the strongest winds to return to the alpine areas by Tuesday night.
North-westerly winds are predicted to escalate over southern NSW on Tuesday morning as a cold front approaches. This system is expected to develop into a low pressure system on Wednesday, broadening the areas affected by severe weather to the state's south-east on Thursday.
The State Emergency Service has advised residents to:
For emergency help in floods and storms, people can call their local SES Unit on 132 500.
The next severe weather warning will be issued by 11am.
There's a high chance of heavy rainfall in Canberra on Wednesday before the week's weather takes a wintry turn. On Thursday, the maximum temperature is expected to be 14 degrees.
