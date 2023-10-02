Police say they have identified the man allegedly behind a one-punch attack that sent another to hospital.
It is alleged he punched a man outside 88mph nightclub near London Circuit about 2am on Sunday, September 24.
Police said the alleged victim suffered serious injuries and had to be hospitalised.
An image of the alleged attacker caught by an officer's body worn camera has been released.
The man has been described as Pacific Islander in appearance, with a medium build, dark hair and a beard.
He was wearing a black hooded jumper, dark pants, and was carrying a black satchel bag at the time of the alleged incident, police say.
Anyone who witnessed the alleged assault outside the venue, or who may have information about the incident has been asked to contact police.
Police said there may have also been a prior altercation between the victim and the alleged offender inside the venue and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed it.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
