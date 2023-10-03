Around 2500 people have cast their ballots on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament at Canberra's pre-poll centres by midday on Tuesday, the first day of early voting in the ACT.
Australians will head to the polls on October 14 to vote on whether they want to enshrine a First Nations advisory body in the constitution but the Australian Electoral Commission has opened hundreds of early voting centres around the country two weeks ahead of the referendum for those who won't be able to vote on the day.
More than 124,000 people cast their ballots in the Northern Territory, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia on Monday, where early voting centres opened a day ahead of the ACT and other states that had a public holiday.
Lyn Corrigan, who was among those voting early, said she was voting 'yes' because "it's time Indigenous people of Australia were recognised".
One voter, Andrew, who asked to be referred to only by his first name, said he would be voting 'no' because there was a lack of clarification around how the Voice would be legislated.
Australian Electoral Commission has recorded the highest enrolment rate since Federation, with 97.7 per cent of eligible Australians now enrolled to cast their vote.
Australian Electoral Commission spokesperson Evan Ekin-Smyth said voters casting their ballots early have largely been cordial.
"There was a voter in New South Wales, in a Sydney booth ... who was just questioning about purple signage, and just being a bit confrontational with the staff but apart from that, everything seems to be going well," he said.
On Monday, the electoral commission requested the "yes" campaign not place purple and white signs - which feature similar colours to AEC signs - in close proximity to the voting centre to avoid misleading voters.
With early voting kicking off nationwide, both camps issued appeals to voters.
At an early voting centre in the CBD, Canberra Labor MP Alicia Payne said the referendum was an opportunity "to walk together for a better future for all Australians".
"Voting 'no' is to vote for the status quo," she said.
"We know that there are shocking gaps in between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. A 'yes' vote is voting to set up an advisory body so we can better listen to Indigenous people about the issues that affect them and make better policies and close those gaps."
