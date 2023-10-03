The Canberra Times
Thousands cast Voice to Parliament referendum ballot as ACT early voting starts


By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated October 3 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 4:34pm
Around 2500 people have cast their ballots on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament at Canberra's pre-poll centres by midday on Tuesday, the first day of early voting in the ACT.







Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

