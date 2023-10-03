The Canberra Raiders will not have a player in the Australian Kangaroos side for the upcoming Pacific Championships.
On Tuesday the Australian Rugby League Commission announced their 21-player Kangaroos squad for the tournament against Samoa and New Zealand starting on October 14.
Raiders back-rower Hudson Young was thought to be the best chance from Canberra to earn selection in Mal Meninga's team, however he missed out.
"The quality we saw in the regular season, the State of Origin series and the finals series means we have been able to put together an outstanding squad," Meninga said.
"The squad has a healthy blend of representatives from last year's World Cup, as well as others who have performed extremely well over the course of the season."
Four debutants feature in the Kangaroos, as well as eight players from the NRL grand final. Roosters captain James Tedesco will be the Kangaroos' skipper.
The Kangaroos kick off the Pacific Championships against Samoa in Townsville, before taking on New Zealand in Melbourne on October 28.
"These players have all been exceptional this season and should be very proud to play in the green and gold colours. It's the ultimate achievement in our game," ARLC chairman Peter V'landys said.
"The commission is excited to see further growth in the Pacific through this tournament, highlighted by the strength of the squad assembled to represent the Kangaroos."
Kangaroos squad: Josh Addo-Carr (Bulldogs), Patrick Carrigan (Broncos), Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles), Nathan Cleary (Panthers), Selwyn Cobbo (Broncos), Lindsay Collins (Roosters), Reuben Cotter (Cowboys), Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Titans), Thomas Flegler (Broncos), Harry Grant (Storm), Payne Haas (Broncos), Valentine Holmes (Cowboys), Ben Hunt (Dragons), Liam Martin (Panthers), Cameron Munster (Storm), Cameron Murray (Rabbitohs), Kotoni Staggs (Broncos), Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins), James Tedesco (c) (Roosters), Jake Trbojevic (Sea Eagles), Isaah Yeo (Panthers).
