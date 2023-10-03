Interest rates have held for the fourth month in a row in Michele Bullock's first rate setting meeting as Reserve Bank of Australia governor.
In a widely-tipped move, the central bank board decided to hold the official cash rate at 4.10 per cent on Tuesday, despite a slight rise in inflation.
In a statement, Ms Bullock said that higher interest rates are "working to establish a more sustainable balance between supply and demand in the economy and will continue to do so".
"In light of this and the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook, the Board again decided to hold interest rates steady this month," she said.
"This will provide further time to assess the impact of the increase in interest rates to date and the economic outlook."
Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers welcomed the decision, describing it as a "welcome reprieve for people who are already doing it tough enough".
The central bank has raised interest rates twelve times since May 2022 in an effort to fight rising inflation.
Ms Bullock said that while inflation in Australia had passed its peak, "it is still too high and will remain so for some time yet".
"High inflation makes life difficult for everyone and damages the functioning of the economy. It erodes the value of savings, hurts household budgets, makes it harder for businesses to plan and invest, and worsens income inequality," she said.
"And if high inflation were to become entrenched in people's expectations, it would be very costly to reduce later, involving even higher interest rates and a larger rise in unemployment."
The monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator saw inflation rise up to 5.2 per cent in the 12 months to August, up from 4.9 per cent in July.
But cutting out volatile changes in fuel, fruit and vegetables and holiday travel, annual core inflation for August actually came in at 5.5 per cent, down from the annual rise of 5.8 per cent in July.
Annual inflation still remains well below the peak of 8.4 per cent in December last year.
Ms Bullock said recent data shows inflation will be back within the two to three per cent target range by late 2025.
Pradeep Philip, head of Deloitte Access Economics, said the reserve bank made the right decision in holding the cash rate.
"There is clear evidence of a slowing economy - with confidence waning, consumer spending weak, and the retail sector in the doldrums," Mr Philip said.
"Increasing interest rates in this environment would have simply added to the economic risks facing the economy.
"With supply side factors driving inflation, if we want to cool further price increases without tipping the economy over into recession while also addressing challenges like housing prices and climate change, we must prioritise productivity-enhancing macroeconomic reform."
Home owners aren't out of the woods yet, though.
A slim majority of surveyed economists have predicted to Reuters that the reserve bank will hike up rates one more time before the end of the year, taking the cash rate to 4.35 per cent.
Around 970,000 borrowers are also set to see mortgage repayments soar as their fixed interest rates expire in the coming months.
Lenders were offering loans for as little as 1.5 per cent interest during the pandemic, prompting many borrowers to lock in low rates with a fixed interest mortgage.
Now, a borrower with a $600,000 mortgage being repaid over 25 years could face an extra $1290 a month on their mortgage repayments, a hefty increase coming on top of the surge in living costs caused by current high inflation.
