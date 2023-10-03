Canberra co-captain Simaima Taufa is the lone Raiders NRLW selection in the Australian Jillaroos squad announced on Tuesday.
The workhorse forward was rewarded for a stellar season with the Raiders by being named in coach Brad Donald's 21-player squad for the upcoming 2023 Pacific Championships.
"I'm extremely excited to see what this squad is capable of," Jillaroos coach Donald said.
"All of the players have shown great form in the NRLW competition.
"We have a good mix of experience and youth to ensure the best possible showing against the Kiwi Ferns."
Taufa was the NRLW's Dally M Captain of the Year and the club's NRLW Player of the Year in Canberra's inaugural season.
The 29-year-old will drive the Jillaroos forward pack at the Pacific Championships which was created in partnership between the Australian Rugby League Commission and the Australian government to promote and develop rugby league in the Pacific region.
The Jillaroos will play New Zealand on October 14 in Townsville in a double-header with the Kangaroos facing Samoa on the same day.
Then on October 28 in Melbourne the Jillaroos will take on the Kiwi Ferns again in another double-header with the Kangaroos.
Samoa announced their squad on Tuesday for the tournament that also includes Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, and Fiji.
Two NRLW Raiders players - Petesa Lio and Janelle Williams - were named in the Samoan team.
New Zealand and other nations are expected to reveal their squads in the coming days.
The Jillaroos will be led by two co-captains - Broncos veteran Ali Brigginshaw and Tigers star Kezie Apps.
Taufa is one of four players from the expansion teams in the NRLW to be selected in the Jillaroos squad, signalling the strength of the newest league squads.
"The expanded NRLW premiership has been an outstanding success this year and we will now see the best of the best represent the Jillaroos," ARLC chairman Mr Peter V'landys said.
Jillaroos squad: Tarryn Aiken (Roosters), Kezie Apps (Tigers), Shaylee Bent (Titans), Ali Brigginshaw (Broncos), Lauren Brown (Titans), Jaime Chapman (Titans), Kennedy Cherrington (Eels), Yasmin Clydsdale (Knights), Keeley Davis (Roosters), Jess Elliston (Titans), Caitlan Johnston (Knights), Isabelle Kelly (Roosters), Olivia Kernick (Roosters), Emma Manzelmann (Cowboys), Shannon Mato (Titans), Evania Pelite (Titans), Julia Robinson (Broncos), Jessica Sergis (Roosters), Simaima Taufa (Raiders), Emma Tonegato (Sharks), Tamika Upton (Knights).
Samoa squad: Niall Williams-Guthrie (Titans), Christian Pio (Tigers), Annetta Nu'uausala (Broncos), Onjeurlina Hunt (Vulcans), Makayla Eli (Vulcans), Taylor Mapusua (Dragons), Destiny Mino-Sinipati (Titans), Lindsay Tui (Eels), Petesa Lio (Raiders), Pauline Piliae-Rasabale (Tigers), Sienna Lofipo (Titans), Destiny Brill (Broncos), Pihuka Berryman-Duff (Eels), Fiona Jahnke (Sharks), Jetaya Faifua (Cowboys), Janelle Williams (Raiders), Tamerah Leati (Knights), Tafao Asaua (Eagles), Malaela Sua (Titans), Anasis Afia (Apia Samoa).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.