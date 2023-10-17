Not to condone murder or anything, but I can see why Tom Ripley did what he did to become Dickie Greenleaf. Who wouldn't want to be soaking up the Italian coastal sunshine, burning through your inheritance and brushing off fatherly advances from home imploring you to return to a job in the family shipyards?
Tom Ripley is that glorious creation of novelist Patricia Highsmith: mad, bad, dangerous to know, and ever so good at getting away with it. Dickie Greenleaf is the trust-fund backed 25-year-old happily ensconced in Mongibello, a fictional Italian town by the sea.
Dickie has pretensions of being an artist, enjoys food by all accounts and has shirked all material responsibilities. Tom thinks he'll have a slice of this pie, kills Dickie and, a few forged signatures later, draws on the trust fund for himself.
And no, I have no qualms about giving away much of the plot of a 68-year-old novel. Spoiler alerts should have a statute of limitations.
This brings me to L'Americano, the Bunda Street Italian restaurant owned by the prestige lounge and furniture shop, Coco Republic beneath it. Their website informs me the place draws inspiration from Dickie: "A life of opulent bachelorism on the Italian coast sets the scene. L'Americano exudes the old world charm of a 1950s Italian espresso bar on the Riviera that an American playboy, with a lust for the finer things in life, would frequent."
Unfortunately, the signs advertising a 30 per cent off sale for Coco Republic downstairs break the illusion.
Shopping and eating are compatible. Not all that long ago, David Jones in this very building - for tonight we are in a corner of the original Monaro Mall - had a restaurant, complete with white table cloths, for its customers. The psychology is sound: get the customers to sit and linger and they will likely buy more.
Perhaps borrowing this time-honoured formula, Coco Republic has L'Americanos all around Australia. But, in Canberra at least, old-world charm is more an ersatz recreation. I couldn't help but think of the affinity with an Irish pub in which I once drank that opened into the indoor atrium of a German shopping centre.
I held out hope the food could make up for this paucity of authenticity.
First, the salumi misti ($31), four varieties of cured meats, some prepared in house, with a side of pickles and garlic flat bread. It was served, somewhat perplexingly, on a plate riser. The selection of meats was properly delectable, the pickles finely done and the bread more than adequate. But, as a course, it came over completely disjointed, with nothing tying it together. Sometimes the sum of the parts doesn't out value the whole.
I go for the 120-day grain-fed Angus New York striploin ($49), which comes with a side of chips, and is served with asparagus and porcini butter. The plate is flecked with very small salad leaves and sweet potato crisps. My request for medium-rare landed firmly as medium, but the quality cut, known in this country as a porterhouse steak, went a long way to making up for it. The chips, served in their own little bowl which arrived sooner than the steak proper, are, I must say, some of the best I have ever tasted.
Across the table, the spirit of seaside-dwelling Dickie Greenleaf (may he rest in peace) lives on. The Taglioni allo Scoglio ($38) takes in mussels, calamari, prawns, clams and scallops on top-shelf pasta, with garlic and white wine. This was the standout dish of the night. Here was a strong demonstration of the power of simplicity and freshness done well.
A rocket and parmesan salad ($12), another simple sample, seemed like a good idea when we ordered, but was probably superfluous except as a nod to the deep-seated desire to trick oneself into thinking one is eating a healthy meal.
For dessert, a tiramisu ($16) marked a strong and capable finish, as did the Budino di Cioccoiato ($16), a chocolate pudding served in its own ceramic pot with a scoop of salted caramel gelato. The caramel was certainly there, but the salt was a touch light on. The pudding was well-portioned, my probably unnecessarily polite way of saying not too big, and rich without being stupefying.
The menu overall is compact without sacrificing choice; there is an ample drinks selection. A suggested glass of Palmetto shiraz ($17), a modern Barossa concoction, was a good companion. There's pizza on offer, too, and a children's menu. Though there were no children in on the night we visited. I couldn't get a mid-week booking online in the main dining room until 8pm but there were just two other occupied tables when we arrived.
L'Americano isn't bad by any stretch of the imagination. It does have elements of silliness: the specially built shelves to display Campari and San Pellegrino bottles, the model boats on the wall (another nod to Dickie), the signs reminding you how close you are to a limited time offer on a lounge suite with a recommended retail price equivalent to a top-tier air fare to Italy. L'Americano promises opulence and instead delivers only solid food in a manufactured environment. At this price, there are better, more authentic places to eat like Dickie in this town.
So a final note to Tom Ripley: despite appearances, it's not a meal worth killing for.
Address: 148 Bunda Street, Canberra City
Phone: 0497 930 293
Website: lamericano.com.au/canberra
Hours: Breakfast and lunch, seven days. Dinner, Wednesday to Saturday from 5.30pm to 9pm.
Noise: Not a problem
Dietary: Plenty of options
