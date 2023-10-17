I go for the 120-day grain-fed Angus New York striploin ($49), which comes with a side of chips, and is served with asparagus and porcini butter. The plate is flecked with very small salad leaves and sweet potato crisps. My request for medium-rare landed firmly as medium, but the quality cut, known in this country as a porterhouse steak, went a long way to making up for it. The chips, served in their own little bowl which arrived sooner than the steak proper, are, I must say, some of the best I have ever tasted.