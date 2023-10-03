Imagine a world with limitless vegan options; a place where anything and everything can be made vegan. Mac 'n cheese? Proper English fry up? Decadent ice cream sundae?
Anything You Can Cook, I Can Cook Vegan, by Richard Makin, is a guide to creative plant-based cooking with zero sacrifices. With more than 100 innovative recipes, along with tips, techniques and ingredient guides, this book will teach you how to feel more confident than ever in a plant-based kitchen.
Can I tempeh you to try a nugget? Wait no that was rubbish, let me try again. Don't lose your tempeh over how delicious these nuggies are. Scrap that. Get ready to share these nuggies with your contempehraries. Ugh! How are these getting worse? Look, I'm not good at Dad jokes but I know my nuggies, and these are top tier. Go on, give in to tempehtion ... Oh, I give up!
Makes about 12.
Did you hear that? It was the sound of every barbecue pit master in America collectively having a little cry over this utterly irresistible sandwich. They're upset because it's made out of mushrooms and they're a bit scared of change. But don't worry, a single bite of this big boy will cheer them right up. It's smoky, meaty and packs an umami punch like a brisket sandwich should. If that doesn't put a smile on everybody's face, I don't know what will.
For the mushroom brisket:
For the slaw:
For the sandwiches:
Serves 1.
Even though I've been doing this for years, some recipes are still a huge surprise when they work. The plan with this guy was to try to shave the tofu with a cheese slice or mandoline, in order to get nice thin meaty curls that resemble doner meat but without the faff. Turns out it worked perfectly and I won the Nobel Peace Prize, huzzah! Once coated in my spiced marinade, packed with all the flavours of doner meat, then grilled, the tofu picks up a deliciously meaty texture with crispy caramelised edges. Just be sure to use extra-firm tofu, or it won't hold its shape when shaved.
For the shaved tofu:
For the rest:
Serves 2.
A few minutes of prep for a whole lot of pleasure. This is my almost instant take on the Vietnamese noodle soup and it's a total slurp-fest; you just need to add boiling water. In seconds you'll have a spiced broth with fresh aromatic herbs and veggies. Call your boss into the break room and tell them to watch you prepare it in literally minutes; if they don't immediately give you employee of the month for this innovation, it's time to walk. You're a lunch-break genius and you deserve to be applauded.
Serves 1.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.