To make the brisket, place the king oyster mushrooms in a large bowl and add 2 tbsp of the vegetable oil. Massage it into the mushrooms carefully, making sure they're all evenly coated.

In a small bowl, whisk together the spices, bouillon, brown sugar, 1 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp pepper. Sprinkle over the mushrooms and gently rub it in.

Place a large cast-iron frying pan over a medium heat and add the remaining 1 tbsp oil. Once the pan is very hot, add the mushrooms side by side and sprinkle with more sea salt flakes.

Using a heavy-based saucepan or a pan lid, press down on the mushrooms until they sizzle. Keep the mushrooms pressed for two minutes until their juices start to be released. Remove the press and flip the mushrooms. Repeat the process to press the second side.

Flip the mushrooms again and reduce the heat to medium-low. Stop pressing the mushrooms and cook them for a further five to eight minutes on each side.

Use a fork to check that the stalks of the mushrooms are soft and fully cooked through. If they're not, press the mushrooms again and cook for a further few minutes.

Once fully cooked and charred on both sides, remove the mushrooms from the pan. Use two forks to shred the mushrooms, then return them to the frying pan (off the heat) to keep warm.

In a small bowl, combine the slaw ingredients, add a pinch of salt and mix well.