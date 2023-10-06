Theses are some of the questions I was wrestling with in my debut novel, And Then She Fell. For certain readers, big questions like these can seem too complex or significant for characters like my protagonist, Alice, to wrestle with. Before Alice got married, she was a young Mohawk woman living on a reservation in Canada, working at a bingo hall to help provide for her mother while she privately stoked writerly ambitions she had very little intention of following through with. In a country like Canada, where the prime minister only formally apologised for genocidal residential schools 13 years ago, where Indigenous women and girls are more than 12 times more likely than non-Indigenous women to go missing or be murdered, where 53.8 per cent of children in foster care are Indigenous, and where 40 per cent of incarcerated women are Indigenous, it's clear that women like Alice - and, indeed, women like me - are not taken seriously. We aren't even considered worthy of consideration, of humanity.