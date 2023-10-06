There is a philosophical concept in my culture - Haudenosaunee culture - called "the seven generations". Like most of my people's philosophical concepts, it's deceptively simple: what you do now will have ramifications seven generations in the future, just as what is happening to you now is the result of decisions made seven generations in the past.
We all have the unfortunate circumstance of living in a time which encourages us to only think about what is happening to us at this exact moment without really considering even short-term consequences, much less long-term ones. Capitalism and colonialism require us to live in a three-pronged shared delusion: that happiness is the serotonin boost we get when we purchase something; that freedom is the ability to choose what to purchase; and that we all live in a perpetual present, where none of the decisions (or purchases) we make have any ramifications or unpleasant effects anywhere else.
Of course, as this climate crisis is making abundantly clear, just because global capitalism and colonialism have taken great measures to ensure that their preferred consumers are physically separated from seeing the ramifications of these destructive, unsustainable systems, doesn't mean they aren't happening. If we aren't even considering our present and the ways our decisions are creating problems right now, how can we consider the modern-day legacy of decisions that were made by generations past? And if we don't think about what those past decisions were, and where they led us, how are we to ensure we don't continue making those same decisions over and over, enacting on the coming generations the very punishments we so resent previous generations for enacting on us now?
Theses are some of the questions I was wrestling with in my debut novel, And Then She Fell. For certain readers, big questions like these can seem too complex or significant for characters like my protagonist, Alice, to wrestle with. Before Alice got married, she was a young Mohawk woman living on a reservation in Canada, working at a bingo hall to help provide for her mother while she privately stoked writerly ambitions she had very little intention of following through with. In a country like Canada, where the prime minister only formally apologised for genocidal residential schools 13 years ago, where Indigenous women and girls are more than 12 times more likely than non-Indigenous women to go missing or be murdered, where 53.8 per cent of children in foster care are Indigenous, and where 40 per cent of incarcerated women are Indigenous, it's clear that women like Alice - and, indeed, women like me - are not taken seriously. We aren't even considered worthy of consideration, of humanity.
Women like Alice and I know this; we are reminded of it every day. This is the lived legacy of colonialism, of genocide: every violent action taken against our people for the past seven generations has manifested in our communities, families, and lives as inter-generational trauma. This history has impacted how we view ourselves; for how can you view yourself as worthy of love and respect when the country you live in has been trying to kill everything about you and your people for generations? It has impacted how we relate to our families; for how can we know how to create healthy families when the country we live in stole our children from their parents, placed them in residential schools, violently took their language, and offered abuse instead of affection?
The residue of these violent histories sticks to Indigenous women. If I wanted to write honestly about an Indigenous woman struggling with new motherhood in the wake of losing her own mother, as Alice is, I knew I had to address this history, this stickiness. I also needed to bring in the seven generations - not only looking at Alice's past, but also Alice's future, and therefore, the future of her own daughter.
It's always been the coming generations that have given my people hope, even when we have dealt with unspeakable horrors. We keep pushing so that we can make things better for them. My own determination to be there for my son has kept me going when I've been at my lowest, and I'm sure I'm not the only one.
Because this is not just an Indigenous issue. Whether we acknowledge it or not, all of us, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, are currently living in a seventh generation. Historical traumas have rolled like snowballs throughout our individual and shared histories, collecting more trauma with each generation. By the time they've reached us, they've become huge, seemingly insurmountable. It's hard to bear the burden of that trauma; it can make us hard, mean. It can breed bitterness and resentment.
It can even convince us that bearing this trauma is tradition, and therefore we should keep pushing it down onto the shoulders of the next generation.
