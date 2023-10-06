The Canberra Times

Not today, but every day: Alicia Elliott on the inter-generational trauma that guides her writing

By Alicia Elliott
October 7 2023 - 12:00am
  • And Then She Fell, by Alicia Elliot. Atlantic Books. $32.99

There is a philosophical concept in my culture - Haudenosaunee culture - called "the seven generations". Like most of my people's philosophical concepts, it's deceptively simple: what you do now will have ramifications seven generations in the future, just as what is happening to you now is the result of decisions made seven generations in the past.

