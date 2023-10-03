A four-night drone show could light up the skies above Lake Burley Griffin in January as part of Canberra's Australia Day celebrations.
The National Capital Authority is seeking a qualified supplier to design and deliver a drone show on January 24-27, 2024.
The authority has released a request for tender for the contract, which is estimated to be valued at $450,000.
In conjunction with the Australia Day Council, the NCA wants the drone show to "tell Australian stories" and reference the council's theme of "reflect, respect, celebrate".
A successful supplier would also be required to respectfully acknowledge the significance of First Nations peoples through the show's content.
"The event must include a welcome to country ceremony and the program must be developed in consultation with the Ngunnawal elder's council," the tender states.
If the tender is successful, the show could be the first of its kind in Canberra.
The ACT has seen smaller drone shows, such as the Lucie in the Sky performance in July which included dancing drones, but nothing on the scale of what the NCA is hoping to achieve in January.
It will replace last year's Lights on the Lake event, which saw thousands flock to watch the light and colour display.
The light show, which cost $500,000, attracted 8000 people to the lake on the opening night.
It was hoped a drone show would attract even more spectators in 2024, NCA acting chief executive Hamid Heydarian said.
"Whilst the Lights on the Lake was very successful, because it was a two-dimensional feature it made the viewing a little bit more challenging, so you could only fit in a certain amount of people," he said.
"So this time we are looking to overcome that challenge so we can open it up even more and hopefully get even more people than last year attending."
But Mr Heydarian said the drone show was not a definite at this stage and would be contingent on a supplier being able to deliver within the $450,000 budget.
As outline in the tender objectives, the drone show must use a music soundtrack, attract a "large and diverse local audience" and make good use of Lake Burley Griffin by encouraging visitors to experience the show from multiple vantage points.
Drone shows see hundreds or thousands of drones fitted with LED lights flown in pre-programmed formations to create images.
They are considered a more environmentally friendly alternative to fireworks displays as they produce less air and noise pollution.
Drone shows have gained popularity in Australia in recent years but not all have been successful.
In July, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau launched an investigation after hundreds of drones fell into the Yarra River during a drone light show.
Mr Heydarian said the NCA would work "very closely" with any successful supplier to mitigate similar risks.
MORE NEWS:
In its request for tender, the NCA said the supplier will be required to submit its final drone concept by mid-December and an event safety and risk management plan by early January.
The supplier will also be required to complete a rehearsal show to the NCA's satisfaction on January 23.
The show will be delivered over four nights, starting with a media and VIP launch event on January 24 followed by three public shows.
The request for tender closes on October 23.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.