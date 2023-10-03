Floriade NightFest tickets are too expensive for families

If so, that would be the same Warren Mundine who confirmed the wisdom of the NSW ALP's refusal to make him a senator in 2012 by quitting that party and, after taking up a paid advisory role at Tony Abbott's behest, later ran as Scott Morrison's handpicked candidate in Gilmore in 2023, and only a few weeks ago was being touted as the frontrunner to replace Marise Payne as a NSW Liberal senator.