Floriade NightFest tickets are too expensive for families

On Friday evening my husband and I took our school-aged children to the Floriade NightFest event. We realised once there that the entry fee for a family of four was $97. We could ill afford it, but what to do with two excited kids already promised a rare night out?
Once inside, we duly walked about in the dark not able to see much except for the thousands of fellow NightFesters and the light from the numerous food tents. There was a circus performance which looked great but we only caught the last three minutes of it.
There were a couple of pretty but modest light displays. Everything else would have required paying more money.
Lacking any focused entertainment, we eagerly awaited the music show on the big stage. Alas, the opening act was performed by a singer wailing about breakups and how she should have known better. This is highly inappropriate for a community-wide spring celebration, especially since at that hour there were still loads of young children waiting to be entertained.
I suggest that in future, NightFest ads should clearly state that it is a ticketed event, and not appropriate for people younger than 16. I posit that the entry fees we had to pay were simply outrageous for the amount of entertainment available. It was price-gouging.
It also shows that the ACT government is not in touch with the cost-of-living crisis faced by many ordinary folks. Could we please have our bread and circus too?
I commend Jack Kershaw for his observation that "land is shockingly expensive but there is enough of it" (Letters, September 30).
But what will the ACT government, despite giving lip service to homelessness issues, do to bring the general market down from its currently artificial and punitively high cartel-like levels.
While giving up massive profits from land sales is not easy for this, or any, government Canberrans need to do more to hold this government to account.
If not our our children and grandchildren will need to move out of the ACT just to have a roof over their heads or pay top dollar for a tiny house on a tiny piece of land in the ACT.
Since Lachie Neale won the AFL Brownlow Medal there has been much negative commentary in the media about his win and the voting process.
The annual best and fairest winner is decided by the umpires. This has been the case ever since the award was introduced back in VFL days in 1924.
There are now calls for it to be decided by a panel of experts. But there are already awards decided by the coaches and players and also the announcement of the All Australian team.
The Brownlow voting should be left in the hands of the umpires. They are on the ground, closer to the action than anyone and see more than anyone else what each player is doing.
Leave this tradition alone, it has worked well for nearly one hundred years.
Isobel Calder and Amelia Condon-Cernovs ("The future wants to have its vote counted", September 29) present a cogent case for lowering the voting age in the ACT to 16.
They point out that there is evidence to support the fact that 16-year-olds have the maturity to make reasoned decisions about whom they might vote for. They also point out that young people already have "adult" responsibilities. I don't find fault with any of their arguments.
However, there are quite a few rights, responsibilities and consequences that are missing from their list. I would argue that if 16-year-olds are adult enough to vote, then they are adult enough to make decisions about and accept the consequences for everything else.
This would mean, among other things, not excluding 16 and 17-year-old women from the proposed trial of over the counter pharmacy based prescriptions for birth control pills as will be the case when the trial starts shortly.
It would mean 16 and 17-year-olds facing full adult courts and, if convicted, detention in full adult facilities. It would mean they could legally gamble - at least until that is restricted for all other adults. It would mean they don't need parental permission to leave home.
They would acquire the right to refuse medical treatment - including life saving treatments - and to access all provisions of any future VAD legislation.
There are many, many more restrictions currently placed on 16 and 17-year-olds than the right to vote and these vary from place to place.
I'm not suggesting these are reasons not to grant our young people the right to vote in the ACT; just that if voting rights are on the table, everything should be.
I share your correspondent Geoff Masters' contempt (Letters, September 30) for the LNP's cynical decision to wage a fear campaign based on falsehoods rather than engage constructively with the actual Voice referendum proposal we will vote on. However, he errs in including Noel Pearson in his list of Coalition politicians recruited to what some might be tempted to call Opposition Leader Peter Dutton's "native police" detachment.
Could the indigenous Coalition politician whom, along with Jacinta Price, Mr Masters actually meant to name as a traitor to his people be Warren Mundine? The Warren Mundine who quite bizarrely in a speech at the National Press Club that the Uluru Statement was "a declaration of war"?
If so, that would be the same Warren Mundine who confirmed the wisdom of the NSW ALP's refusal to make him a senator in 2012 by quitting that party and, after taking up a paid advisory role at Tony Abbott's behest, later ran as Scott Morrison's handpicked candidate in Gilmore in 2023, and only a few weeks ago was being touted as the frontrunner to replace Marise Payne as a NSW Liberal senator.
Noel Pearson's interactions with politicians, including former Liberal prime ministers John Howard and Scott Morrison, have been devoted to persuading them to adopt policies to advance our first nations peoples. He has never been a member of any political party, let alone a candidate for Parliament.
Mr Perrett's article ("What Solomons needs to understand about our army reorganisation", September 29) is spot on. Moves and changes are imminent for the right reasons.
In late 1941 Japanese civilian assets and personnel in and around Timor were rebadged and repurposed by the Japanese military. Australian soldiers coming into Dili (unaware war had broken out with Japan) were captured and murdered.
The extraordinarily dumb sale (oops, leasing) of Darwin Port shows we have learned nothing. Department of Defence (clerks) signed off on it. As did the NT and federal Politicians.
How many millions of dollars have those clerks and politicians cost us?
And the opportunity cost of that waste?
A few more hundred infantry soldiers. The real pith of our defence force.
It might be timely to move a few hundred ADF personnel from cosy Canberra region duties to up north.
This of course might require additional incentives.
And don't chase infantry for supposedly incorrectly paid sea going allowances.
They were doing the necessary work of Marines (which Australia does not have).
Is Bradley Perrett ("What Solomons needs to understand about our army reorganisation", September 29) seriously suggesting Australia invade the Solomon Islands in order to root out Chinese forces that would have been invited there by the Solomon Islands government?
Mr Perrett seems to have this delusion (and here he is joined by Richard Marles and many of our Defence Department chaps) that war with China is inevitable having already been decided by the United States.
Perhaps Mr Perrett is suggesting that Australia would invade only after the US has done the dirty work (as it did at Guadalcanal with the Japanese). I am not sure.
People who have never faced an angry frog with a shovel are "happy-clapping" the Australian electorate into some kind of shooting war with our largest trading partner and world War II ally (remember the 17 million casualties the Chinese suffered blunting the Japanese during that conflict, Bradley?) at the behest of the United States. That would be a complete disaster for Australia and the rest of Asia
If war is inevitable then Albanese and Marles (and the likes of Perrett, the IPA and the Murdoch mob) need to reveal to us the basis for that conclusion.
Could they also commission a plebiscite asking whether members of the Australian community are prepared for their children to go to war over Taiwan and whether we should be involved at all should the US do so?
My best guess is that their would be resounding "no" in response to both.
The Russians have mobile nuclear power plants and transport them by sea to areas of need. There is obviously a way to plug them into the grid and maximise our return on investment. I guess we can't ask Mr Putin for advice.
Contrary to Margaret Smith's assertion (Letters, September 30), the Voice does not ask present-day Australians "to be made accountable for the sins of the English settlers". All that is being asked is that Indigenous people be recognised in the Constitution and be consulted by the Parliament and government on matters directly affecting them. Simple.
No Margaret Smith (Letters, September 30) non-indigenous Australians are not being asked to feel guilty for the sins of the English settlers. Rather we are being asked to recognise the devastating wrongs that were thrust upon the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people from when the British first stepped on their soil.
Everything Pezzullo oversaw on Manus and Nauru was actually worse than the insider grandstanding, the attacks on public service neutrality, the enabling of lobbyists and the damage to democracy. He oversaw restrictive practices, medical neglect, human despair, denial of access to lawyers and the abuse of young people.
There is an active lobby to lower the voting age to 16. Will there also be a lobby to modify the criminal law to allow young teenagers to be treated as adults? Surely if people are mature enough to vote they are mature enough to understand the immorality and cruelty of their actions.
The Northern Territory Chief Minister, Natasha Fyles, was allegedly assaulted recently with a plate of crepes. The alleged assailant, on her web site, describes herself as: "Warm, friendly and determined to secure the best result every time, with exceptional people skills... (gives) individual attention to all my clients". Some of her observations seem to be spot-on; others not so much.
Well done to the ACT government for providing new functional pebble style foot paths going diagonally across Haig Park by ripping up the one-year-old dysfunctional paths about a year ago. Doing it properly the first time is always cheaper.
Apart from the close and last gasp wins surely the best moments of the AFL and NRL grand finals were seeing Australians of many backgrounds and races playing alongside each other. They showcased our way forward as one united nation, not a divided by special interests pushing a grievance process.
Toto must go around turning all the lights on ("The PM's electricity bills", PS Informant, October 2).
