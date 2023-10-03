A man who goaded his son into riding a baggage carousel at Canberra Airport "thought it might be funny" and was "shocked" when questioned by police a few days later.
The father faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, when he pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting entry to security restricted areas in an airport.
The charge was ultimately dismissed, with magistrate Jane Campbell finding it was "done as a joke".
The court heard that on July 2 the man was on a family holiday, having travelled from Brisbane, and was waiting at the baggage carousel at the airport to collect luggage.
The man encouraged his 14-year-old son to get on the carousel and ride through into a restricted area.
A younger sibling filmed the incident and it was captured on CCTV.
When the family returned to the airport a few days later, police spoke to the father and son and seized a mobile phone containing footage of the crime.
The man, who is not named for legal reasons, made full admissions to police at the time and agreed he didn't appreciate he had put his child in danger, Ms Campbell said.
On Tuesday, defence lawyer Satomi Hamon sought a non-conviction for her client who she said was a business-owner in Queensland.
She argued the man "thought it might be funny" for his son to ride the conveyor belt.
Ms Hamon said her client had "no ill intentions" and he "didn't appreciate the seriousness of it at the time".
She said the 58-year-old was "shocked" when officers stopped him on July 9.
Ms Hamon told the court the father travelled for work, family holidays, and for clay target shooting which was "his passion".
"[He] is concerned about the impact a criminal conviction would have on his ability to travel," she said.
Commonwealth prosecutor Natasha Purvis argued general deterrence was "an overwhelming factor" for the court to consider in sentencing.
"It is important that there is a strong message sent to the public that if there is a rule or regulation in an airport it is to be followed and not treated as a joke," she said.
"There is also ensuring the safety of people who work in airport environments.
"Whilst it may seem that it was simply the goading of a young person to commit the offence there is the safety of the child."
However, the magistrate found there was "no malicious intent".
"[The father] thought it would be quite funny," Ms Campbell said.
"It was clearly intended to be done as a joke."
The magistrate said the man's behaviour "demonstrates a lapse in judgement".
The businessman, who engages in charity work, was of "excellent character", had no criminal history and had not demonstrated any other anti-social behaviour, Ms Campbell stated.
"He's learnt a very important lesson, as no doubt has his son," she said.
Ms Campbell ultimately dismissed the charge and recorded no conviction.
