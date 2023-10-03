The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Indigenous Voice to Parliament: Albanese appeals to 'better angels" while Dutton digs into Indigenous spending

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated October 3 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese insists an Indigenous Voice to Parliament will save taxpayers money and get more efficient outcomes for First Nations people, amid fresh Coalition calls to investigate government spending on Indigenous people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.