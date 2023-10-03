The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/AFL

GWS Giants chase Elliott Himmelberg to partner brother Harry in AFL trade

MM
By Matt Malone
October 3 2023 - 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The GWS Giants are confident they can strike a trade deal to get Elliott Himmelberg to the club in a move that will see him join forces with older brother Harry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.