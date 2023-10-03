It's a great time to be a wine lover in Canberra.
With the 30th anniversary of Australia's Wine List of the Year Awards held last week, Canberra restaurants Italian and Sons, Rizla and Brunello walked away with top gongs from the ceremony at Ovolo Hotel, Wooloomooloo.
The awards are considered the pinnacle of the wine service industry in Australia and are judged on the quality of wines listed, the value of wines, ease of presentation and suitability for the venue.
Walking away from the major industry ceremony with Best Wine List - ACT was Italian and Sons. Also named as a finalist in this category were Capitol and Brunello.
Noted wine writer and Australia's Wine List of the Year judge Mike Bennie said Italian & Sons' wine offering, was a "top-notch list, a destination anywhere in New South Wales for Italian fare and a flair for diversity of the offering. It gives drinkers a strong Italianate feel for where imported wine is at in Australia, but despite the theme, a good offering from local Canberra producers and other recognised fare."
Braddon wine bar/restaurant Rizla has been named Australia's Best Wine List (100 Wines), beating New South Wales' Vernon's Bar and West Australian Lulu La Delizia for the award.
"These awards really are incredible to just be a part of and considered for," Rizla's self-described chief wine quality controller Andy Day said.
"An absolute honour and a bit shocked to take out a gong. I love our list, but it's pretty niche with such a big focus on Riesling. It's struck a chord though with the community and now the awards are jumping on board too, which is great. A nice little confidence boost for the team too."
Meanwhile, Brunello walked away with Australia's Best Listing of ACT Wines award, which also saw Rizla and Inka nominated.
Sydney waterfront restaurant Cirrus Dining was crowned Australia's Wine List of the Year at the ceremony.
"Continuing on last year's record number of entries, 2023 saw another record year- with a 19 per cent increase in venues submitting their lists for the awards across all states and territories, demonstrating the growing number of restaurants, hotels, pubs, clubs and wine bars that realise the importance of a finely crafted wine and beverage list to the overall experience of diners," chairman of judges Peter Forrestal said.
"While most might consider it a cliché to describe the various contests involved in the judging as 'fiercely fought', the phrase does suggest the close margins involved in many of the decisions made by the judges. As always, more than 30 local and international wine writers and sommeliers ranked the six finalists to decide the winner. Out of the 192 votes cast, while Cirrus ended up the decided winner, only three votes separated second, third and fourth."
Established in 1993 by Rob Hirst, his late wife Judy, and Tucker Seabrook, the awards celebrate the talent, dedication and commitment of sommeliers and venue owners.
Are you ready for a night to remember?
Ondine European Brasserie and Collector Wines are teaming up for a night full of fun, food and wine on October 12.
Kicking things off will be canapes on arrival, served with a 2022 Shoreline sangiovese rosé, before moving on to an entree of steamed asparagus, confit egg yolk, buffalo milk ricotta, olive and oat biscuit, with a glass of the 2022 Ledger gruner veltliner.
Then onto a 2021 Lamp Lit marsanne, with a poached Murray cod, broad beans, mussel and fennel cream, and cod skin crumble. Meanwhile, a glass of the 2019 Rose Red City sangiovese will be served alongside the roasted pork, basque sausage stuffing, lovage emulsion and paprika jus.
The 2021 and 2011 Marked Tree red shiraz will then be paired with a slow-cooked beef short rib, shiraz jus, smoked bone marrow, grilled spring onions and broccolini.
Rounding out the evening is a baked goat cheesecake with blueberries and whipped lemon curd, served with a glass of the 2022 Golden Mean late harvest riesling.
It's on Thursday, October 12 from 6pm. Tickets are $155 per person. Bookings at ondine.com.au
