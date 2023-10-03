"While most might consider it a cliché to describe the various contests involved in the judging as 'fiercely fought', the phrase does suggest the close margins involved in many of the decisions made by the judges. As always, more than 30 local and international wine writers and sommeliers ranked the six finalists to decide the winner. Out of the 192 votes cast, while Cirrus ended up the decided winner, only three votes separated second, third and fourth."