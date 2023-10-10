Canberra resident Jeanine Leane has won the David Harold Tribe poetry award for 2023. A Wiradjuri writer and academic who spends her time between Canberra and Melbourne, Leane is a two-time winner of the Oodgeroo Noonuccal Indigenous poetry prize and a winner of the Scanlon prize for poetry. Her first novel, Purple Threads, won the 2010 Queensland Premier's Literary Award for an unpublished manuscript by an Indigenous author. It was also shortlisted for both the Victorian Premier's literary award and the Commonwealth Book Prize.
October 14: At The Book Cow at 3pm will be the launch of Ted Watts' Diary, by Steve Matthews. See: bookcow.com.au.
October 15: At Muse at 3pm, Sam Roggeveen, author of The Echidna Strategy, will be in conversation with the ABC's David Speers. $10 or $40 with the book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
October 16: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, founder and executive director of the Greta Fund, Isabelle Reinecke, will be in conversation with Kim Rubenstein on Courting Power: Law, Democracy & the Public Interest in Australia. Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. anu.edu.au/events.
October 18: At Harry Hartog ANU at 5.30pm is the launch of What is the 'IT' : A Handbook for Proofing Court Judgments, by Stan Emmerson. See: harryhartog.com.au.
October 19: At the National Library of Australia at 5.30pm, Martie Lowenstein presents a lecture on her 2023 National Folk Fellowship research about Wendy Lowenstein's significant contribution to the development of the folk movement. Free. See: nla.gov.au.
October 22: At Muse at 3pm, Sophie Matterson will be in conversation about her book, The Crossing, with Dr Jono Lineen. $10 or $40 with a copy of the book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
October 23: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Robyn Davidson will be in conversation with Virginia Haussegger on her new memoir Unfinished Woman, the story of a mother and daughter, of love, loss and the pursuit of freedom. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 24: At Harry Hartog ANU at 6pm, Benjamin Stevenson will be in conversation about his book, Everyone on this Train is a Suspect, with Jack Heath. Free, registration essential. See: eventbrite.com.
October 25: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, historian Kate Fullagar will be in conversation with John Paul Janke on her new book Bennelong and Philip. A History Unravelled. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 26: At 5.30pm at the Book Cow, Charlotte Wood will talk about her book, Stone Yard Devotional, with Canberra Times features editor Sally Pryor. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 1: Capital Letters has readings from authors Lisa Fuller, Jack Heath, David Henley, Sarouche Razi and Michelle Ryan. ANU Drill Hall Gallery, 6pm. See: eventbrite.com.au.
November 2: At Paperchain in Manuka at 5pm Lucy Godoroja, author of All Buttons Great and Small: A Compelling History of the Button, from the Stone Age to Today, will be in conversation with Marilyn Montgomery. RSVP info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
November 2: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Booker Prize-winning author Richard Flanagan will be in conversation with Virginia Haussegger on his new book, Question 7. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
November 5: At Muse at 3pm Chris Masters will discuss Flawed Hero, his book about Ben Roberts-Smith, $10/$40 with book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
November 12: At Muse at 3pm, Chris Hammer will discuss his new thriller, The Seven, with Jack Heath. $10/$42. See: musecanberra.com.au.
November 7: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, actor Bryan Brown will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on his new novel The Drowning, a thriller set on the beaches of the NSW north coast. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
November 8: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Christos Tsiolkas will be in conversation with Nigel Featherstone on his new novel, The In-Between. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
