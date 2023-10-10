The Canberra Times
Litbits from October 14, 2023: Catch Sam Roggeveen and other author talks

By Ron Cerabona
October 10 2023 - 1:40pm
Everyone on this Train is a Suspect author Benjamin Stevenson. Picture supplied
Congratulations

Canberra resident Jeanine Leane has won the David Harold Tribe poetry award for 2023. A Wiradjuri writer and academic who spends her time between Canberra and Melbourne, Leane is a two-time winner of the Oodgeroo Noonuccal Indigenous poetry prize and a winner of the Scanlon prize for poetry. Her first novel, Purple Threads, won the 2010 Queensland Premier's Literary Award for an unpublished manuscript by an Indigenous author. It was also shortlisted for both the Victorian Premier's literary award and the Commonwealth Book Prize.

