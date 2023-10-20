October 21: At the Book Cow at 3.30pm will be the launch of System of Trees by Liam Adams. See: bookcow.com.au.
October 22: At the Book Cow at 11am will be the launch of Diprotodon: A Megafauna Journey by Bronwyn Saunders. See: bookcow.com.au.
October 22: At Muse at 3pm, Sophie Matterson will be in conversation about her book, The Crossing, with Dr Jono Lineen. $10 or $40 with a copy of the book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
October 23: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Robyn Davidson will be in conversation with Virginia Haussegger on her new memoir Unfinished Woman, the story of a mother and daughter, of love, loss and the pursuit of freedom. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 24: At Harry Hartog ANU at 6pm, Benjamin Stevenson will be in conversation about his book, Everyone on this Train is a Suspect, with Jack Heath. Free, registration essential. See: eventbrite.com.au.
October 25: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, historian Kate Fullagar will be in conversation with John Paul Janke on her new book Bennelong and Philip. A History Unravelled. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 26: At 5.30pm at the Book Cow, Charlotte Wood will talk about her book, Stone Yard Devotional, with Canberra Times features editor Sally Pryor. See: bookcow.com.au.
October 29: At the Book Cow at 3pm will be the launch of Ethereal Malignance by D.P Vaughan. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 1: At the Book Cow at 4pm will be an After School Book Chat on Being Jimmy Baxter by Fiona Lloyd. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 1: Capital Letters has readings from authors Lisa Fuller, Jack Heath, David Henley, Sarouche Razi and Michelle Ryan. ANU Drill Hall Gallery, 6pm. See: eventbrite.com.au.
November 2: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Booker Prize-winning author Richard Flanagan will be in conversation with Virginia Haussegger on his new book, Question 7. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
November 4: At the Book Cow at 2pm will be the launch of Courageous Kids and their Amazing Adventures by Stephanie Owen Reeder. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 5: At Muse at 3pm, Chris Masters will discuss his book Flawed Hero. Tickets $10/$40 with book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
November 6: At Geoff's Poetry at Smith's at 7pm will be Geoff Goodfellow (Adelaide) & Russell Erwin (Crookwell). Bookings at smithsalternative.com.
November 8: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event at the cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, Christos Tsiolkas will be in conversation with Nigel Featherstone on his new novel, The In-Between. The vote of thanks will be given by Canberra Times features editor Sally Pryor. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
November 9: At the Book Cow at 6pm will be the launch of Colonial Artist S.T. Gill by Doug Limbrick. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 11: At the Book Cow at 2pm, meet James Tweddle, author of Old Jim's Poems. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 11: At the Book Cow at 2pm, meet children's author Rory H. Mather. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 12: At Muse at 3pm, Chris Hammer will discuss his new thriller, The Seven, with Jack Heath. $10/$42. See: musecanberra.com.au.
November 14: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Wendy Harmer will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on her memoir Lies My Mirror Told Me. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
November 20: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Kate Ceberano will be in conversation with The Canberra Times' Karen Hardy on her memoir Unsung. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
November 24: At the Book Cow at 6.30pm will be The Rainbow Holstein Book Club launch of An Unexpected Party. See: bookcow.com.au.
