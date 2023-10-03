Music festival pill testing will save lives

Why has it taken an apparently preventable double tragedy at a Sydney music festival to reignite the pill-testing debate?
It is now almost four years since a NSW coroner recommended the introduction of pill testing, the decriminalisation of personal drug use and the scrapping of sniffer dogs at music festivals.
The coroner was investigating the deaths of six young people who had used ecstasy at music festivals between 2017 and 2019.
While these measures were a bridge too far for the then Berejiklian government they have been adopted in the ACT.
The Barr government introduced voluntary pill testing at music festivals just before COVID-19. Legislation decriminalising the use of a wide range of illicit drugs in the ACT takes effect on October 28.
These socially progressive measures, which redefine personal drug use as a medical issue rather than a law and order problem, were modelled on what is considered as best practice in many overseas jurisdictions.
Drug testing at ACT music festivals has, according to experts such as Dr David Caldicott, already saved lives.
Tests carried out on pills at the Groovin' the Moo festival before the pandemic identified potentially lethal pills which were then voluntarily disposed of.
Dr Caldicott says pill testing is not the licence to consume and abuse that its critics claim it to be.
What it does do is allow festival goers to interact with a medical professional and to have a conversation about the wisdom of consuming their pills.
"We never tell anyone that their drug is safe," Dr Caldicott said.
A review of the festival testing trial by ANU researchers concluded the service had "impacted positively on patron knowledge, attitudes and behaviours".
Experience has shown the use of sniffer dogs is considerably more likely to cause deaths or serious side effects as people can panic and take all their drugs in one go in order to avoid being busted.
While an inability to source insurance for festival testing has left the service in abeyance for some time there are now hopes it might return in time for next month's Spilt Milk Festival.
This is in addition to the pill testing site at the City Community Health Centre which runs on Thursdays and Fridays.
Obtaining the necessary insurance has been far from easy and, while Harm Reduction Australia is hopeful, no contracts have been signed to date.
"I am hopeful. We do think we've found someone," Harm Australia president Gino Vumbuca said. "If we can get this insurance then we'll be back."
The big question is whether or not NSW, which hosts more major music festivals than any other Australian jurisdiction, will be willing to reconsider the current blanket "no" stance on testing in light of the weekend's deaths and hospitalisations.
While it has yet to be officially confirmed that drugs were at fault it is hard to come up with an alternative explanation.
The harsh reality facing the newly elected Minns government is that this year's festival season is being run over what is going to be a very hot summer.
Because drugs can raise body temperatures to dangerous levels unseasonably hot weather elevates the risk considerably.
The dangers have been well documented over many years. The experience in the ACT and around the world has repeatedly demonstrated the effectiveness of pill testing as a harm reduction tool.
If the NSW government consigns this to the too-hard basket yet again then it must take some responsibility for any tragic consequences.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.