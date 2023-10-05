The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Finlay Lloyd's Julian Davies said the inaugural 20/40 Prize shortlist had six books

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
October 6 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You might think 20/40 is a reference to visual acuity or perhaps an exam mark.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.