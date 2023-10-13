Running is like being in an orchestra for musician Kate Murphy, who lost both her parents in their 50s and hopes embracing fitness will help her reach a milestone birthday.
Though she initially brushed off running ability as not in her wheelhouse, she's come to appreciate its simple appeal.
Just breathing in the air, without the need for expensive equipment or a membership; running is liberation for many stuck in mundane everyday life.
The Murphy family of Curtin joined the running world after dad Mark convinced his daughter Julia, who studies English literature at ANU, to join him on a run.
While Kate sat on the lounge, Julia and her father joined the eager packs of runners, jogging around Canberra's tracks, getting sweaty and fit.
Ms Murphy felt left out and after a while she decided to get up and join her husband and daughter at Parkrun events.
She hasn't looked back since. Having worked at a local newspaper in regional NSW, Ms Murphy was too busy hunting down yarns in the country. Now all she can do is think about running with her family.
"It's really bought us together as a family," she said.
"At first I thought, 'I could never be a runner, I can't keep up, I'm no good'. But here I am."
The trio will compete in The Canberra Times 10km fun run on November 5.
They're preparing by joining local Parkruns around the ACT - no matter the weather conditions. Even with storms and damaging winds battering runners, they are keeping up their preparation.
"It's the most beautiful way to put life into perspective and enjoy the outdoors," Kate said.
A musician herself, Kate compares running in packs to an orchestra.
READ MORE:
"It's like playing in an orchestra. It's a connection where everyone is together, and they're all after that same feeling of breathing the air," she said. "You don't need anything to do it, you don't need a fancy bike."
Kate is taking her fitness seriously and she said she would throw a massive party if she made it to 60.
"If I get to 60, I'm gonna throw a massive party, I'll be the first person in my family to have actually managed to do that," she said.
"Both my parents shuffled off in their 50s."
For now Kate's biggest priority is her health and family and running is the best way to keep her fit.
"Sometimes it's hot, sometimes it's windy, sometimes it's freezing," Kate said.
"But once you get going it's a wonderful thing."
The Canberra Times Fun Run will be held on November 5. Four distances to choose from - 2km, 5km, 10km, and 21.1km. Register at solemotive.com/pages/canberra-fun-run-home
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.