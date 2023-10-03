Nearly a hundred new State Emergency Service volunteers have been trained and added to the ACT's ranks ahead of the bushfire and storm season, giving the service confidence it is well prepared.
ACT SES chief officer Anthony Draheim said Canberrans also needed to take action to ensure they were prepared for potentially hazardous weather.
"ACT SES is asking Canberrans for their support. You can help us by ensuring your home is prepared all year round for a storm. Trim overhanging trees, know what to do in a storm or flood event, and ensure you have an emergency plan, including home emergency kit with supplies that will last for at least 72 hours," Mr Draheim said.
Mr Draheim also thanked the services' volunteers, the ranks of which include 92 new recruits.
"All of them give up valuable time with family and friends to help our community all hours of the day and night. We would not be able to provide the level assistance that we do without their dedication," he said.
The hazardous weather season formally began on October 1.
ACT Rural Fire Service chief officer Rohan Scott said Canberrans should check the fire danger rating each day and make preparations for how to respond to an emergency.
"Additionally, social connections are integral in building community resilience. Reach out to your neighbours, family, friends, and anyone that may need an extra helping hand, to see if you can assist each other in any kind of emergency," Mr Scott said.
No fire danger rating is forecast for Wednesday, with the rating forecast to return to a "moderate" level on Thursday.
Moderate fire danger means most fires can be controlled but residents should be ready to act if a fire starts.
Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman has said Canberra is forecast to experience an average level of fire danger this summer, but this did not mean the territory was immune to risk.
"Living in the bush capital of Australia means that the occurrence of high-risk weather events, such as storms, floods, bushfires and heatwaves, are inevitable, but the impacts of them can be reduced. Being prepared for these events is essential to each individual's safety and plays a significant role in the wider resilience of our community," Mr Gentleman said in a statement on Wednesday morning.
