At Smith's Alternative on Friday, Oct 6 at 9 for 9.30pm, experience an evening of avant-garde art and performance, inspired by cultural musical icons / Aestheticism and the essence of "l'art pour l'art' (art for art's sake). This juxtaposition of imagery, dreams and fantasy will be delivered through an explosive night of drag/ burlesque/performance art /live art and music. Among those featured will be Venus Mantrap, Zapp Backagain, Faux Née Phish and Holly Hazelwood. Their acts inspired by art from the beautiful, abstract and obscene, are immersed in fantasy and expression that flouts conventional aesthetics.

