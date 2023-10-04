On Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 5.30pm, Melbourne singer-songwriter Nat Vazer will be performing in-store at Landspeed Records at 5.30pm to launch her new album Strange Adrenaline. This is a free, all-ages event.
At Smith's Alternative on Friday, Oct 6 at 9 for 9.30pm, experience an evening of avant-garde art and performance, inspired by cultural musical icons / Aestheticism and the essence of "l'art pour l'art' (art for art's sake). This juxtaposition of imagery, dreams and fantasy will be delivered through an explosive night of drag/ burlesque/performance art /live art and music. Among those featured will be Venus Mantrap, Zapp Backagain, Faux Née Phish and Holly Hazelwood. Their acts inspired by art from the beautiful, abstract and obscene, are immersed in fantasy and expression that flouts conventional aesthetics.
This is an 18+ event. Tickets $25. See: smithsalternative.com.
Comedian Daniel Muggleton's How The Whitey Have Fallen won Best Comedy and Critics Choice awards at Fringe World Perth. Fresh off a tour of Britain, the comedian and social commentator wants us to know he owns seven red tracksuits. You might get to see one of them on the night.
His debut special Let's Never Hang Out aired on ABC Comedy and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
How the Whitey Have Fallen is on at Smith's Alternativer on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm). Tickets $35/$30. See: smithsalternative.com.
In this show, Ranjit Bawa will bring the essence of Punjab to life.
The performance is filled with Bhangra beats, traditional Punjabi folk music, and Punjabi pop songs. It is on at the Royal Theatre, National Convention Centre, Canberra on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 7.15pm. See: premier.ticketek.com.au
