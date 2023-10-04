The Canberra Times
On this weekend are Nat Vazer, Daniel Muggleton and Punjab Bolda

October 5 2023 - 5:30am
Venus Mantrap is performing. Picture by Cassie Abraham
Nat Vazer

On Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 5.30pm, Melbourne singer-songwriter Nat Vazer will be performing in-store at Landspeed Records at 5.30pm to launch her new album Strange Adrenaline. This is a free, all-ages event.

