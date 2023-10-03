The Canberra Times
Tom Rogic retires from all football to focus on family

By Chris Dutton
Updated October 3 2023 - 7:56pm, first published 6:25pm
Canberra soccer superstar Tom Rogic has called time on his career, revealing his family's fertility battle and the impending arrival of twins as the reason for his sudden retirement.

