Canberra soccer superstar Tom Rogic has called time on his career, revealing his family's fertility battle and the impending arrival of twins as the reason for his sudden retirement.
The notoriously private Rogic opened up about the end of his career on Instagram on Tuesday night, sharing his retirement news after being absent for much of the past 12 months.
The Tuggeranong United junior burst on to the soccer stage via a Nike Academy, which led to him signing a deal in the A-League with the Central Coast Mariners.
He played 53 games for the Socceroos and has spent the past 10 years playing abroad with Celtic and West Bromwich Albion.
But he said it was time for him to finish despite being just 30 years old, revealing the seven-year journey to start a family with his wife.
"After careful consideration I have made the decision to retire from professional football," Rogic said.
"I have always been rather private with things in my personal life but I feel given the significance, I think it's important for people to understand why and how I have made my decision.
"Throughout the past 7 years, my wife and I have been on an immensely challenging journey with fertility issues. After years of trying and making failed rounds of IVF, my wife and I were fortunate enough to welcome the birth of our daughter in 2021.
"I have loved every minute of being a dad and consider it my greatest achievement in life.
"After experiencing some more struggles and heartache with fertility treatment, we have recently received the amazing news that our family is growing and we will be expecting twins in 2024.
"Given our past and how hard we have fought for this, along with the challenges that will come with having twins and a two-year-old, now seems like the right time to give my focus and attention to what is the most important thing in my life - my family."
Rogic established himself as an international star after leaving the A-League, cementing his place in the Celtic side and winning 16 trophies in nine seasons at the club.
He moved to West Bromwich last year but he was released earlier this year, leaving him without a club.
He missed Australia's World Cup campaign last year because of personal reasons and he has now revealed the struggles he and his family were enduring away from the field.
"After being away for so many years, my family and I have now returned home to Australia as we look ahead to next year and the arrival of our new family members," Rogic said.
"I feel very lucky to have had a career where I spent the majority of my time playing at Celtic Football Club, one of the biggest clubs in the world.
"... As a young boy growing up in Australia I couldn't have imagined experiencing all I was able to do in football.
"... I'm looking forward to what comes next and can't wait to see what the future has in store for us."
