The Canberra Times

Region on high fire, flood alert as wild weather threatens

By Peter Brewer
October 4 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An early blowtorch has been applied to the long, difficult bushfire season ahead as numerous blazes burnt out of control through the local region on Tuesday, from Bermagui on the South Coast, to Bredbo and Shannons Flat south of the ACT.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.