A man is accused of driving at "excessive speeds", on the wrong side of the road, and on footpaths before crashing into a building.
The 25-year-old from Waramanga is set to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
He is charged with multiple driving offences after allegedly failing to stop for police and crashing into a building.
Police allege about 3.30pm on Tuesday officers saw a black Mazda driving at "excessive speeds" along Mirrabei Drive, Ngunnawal.
Officers attempted to stop the car but it is alleged the man failed to stop for police before accelerating to high speeds.
Police claim they deployed stop sticks which deflated one front tyre but the man "continued to drive erratically", almost colliding with a bus.
It is alleged the man drove along grass median strips, on the wrong side of the road, and on pedestrian footpaths.
A short time later, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a residential building in Gungahlin at low speed before fleeing the scene, police allege.
He was arrested following a short foot pursuit.
The man was charged with failing to stop a motor vehicle for police, dangerous driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, using an uninsured vehicle and driving on a suspended licence.
