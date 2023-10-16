A day in the life of an education student

ACU education student Jessica Hook has worked out her perfect routine to help her achieve her goal of improving educational outcomes for young people. Picture supplied

This is branded content for ACU.

If standing in front of a classroom of kids is your dream career, an education degree is what will lead you there. But how do you teach a teacher? We spoke to education student Jessica Hook to share with us what her usual day as a teacher in training looks like.

8 - 10am

"I usually head straight to the library when I first arrive. I just find it's easier to study on campus as I have less distractions. Plus, I have an online unit this semester and it's much better to work on that in the library.



"I often have to use the high-demand textbooks, which are a two-hour loan, so I'll use this time to borrow these. I take my studies pretty seriously as I started at ACU as a non-school leaver and I quit a full-time, well-paid government job to be here. If I want high distinctions, I know I have to put in the effort."

10 - 11am

"My first lecture is usually at around 10am and there's about 20 to 30 students in the class.



"Sometimes it's a straight-forward, pre-planned talk from the lecturer. Other times we all take a quiz at the start of the session using Kahoot!, which is an online Q&A program, to determine the day's content.



"Using our own devices, we answer the lecturer's quiz questions and then we get to see everyone's responses in real time. It helps the lecturer gauge where we are at as a group and this way they can determine what to focus on that week."

11am - 12.30pm

"Usually my lecture is followed by a tutorial straight after. Timetabling my schedule this way is very important to me! If I have too long a break in between it really mucks up my day.

"Earlier this year, I was on holidays in Japan and I was actually doing my timetable allocation at the airport using the free wi-fi so I wouldn't miss out - that's how much it matters to me!

"While there's no official break between my lecture and tute, there's usually time to squeeze in a quick coffee.



"In education it's mostly collaborative group work in tutorials. It might involve reading something and presenting the key points as a group to everyone else."

12.30 - 1pm

"After the tutorial I'll either head back to the library or I'll have lunch outside and work on my laptop there. I usually find someone to chat to.



"I've met so many people through my on-campus job and the student association, so I'm rarely alone and there's always someone to talk to."

1 - 5pm

"I was lucky enough to get a job on campus, which is so handy. I work in the AskACU Centre about two to three days a week. We're there to support students with their questions about anything and everything.



"I'll be answering emails sometimes, but mostly it's face-to-face customer service. So, I chat to students who pop by to talk about their studies or I provide information about degrees or campus services."

5 - 10pm

"Once I finish at AskACU, my day is really done for me as I just don't like studying at home. I'd rather hang out with my partner, cook, watch TV and enjoy my free time.



"Admittedly, sometimes I have to do reflections at home - there's a lot of these in education. It's similar to writing a first-person essay and we have to reflect on something like the philosophy of early childhood advocates, all sorts of things really.

"I feel this routine will give me the best chance of becoming a successful teacher and improving educational outcomes for young people."

Ready to make a difference like Jessica? Discover your options at ACU. Find out more about studying teaching at ACU in 2024 by booking a guided visit of the Canberra campus on 17 November or 14 December.

