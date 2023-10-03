Several homes have been lost in a bushfire burning near the NSW coastal town of Bermagui.
A NSW Rural Fire Service spokesperson, on Wednesday, confirmed a number of homes had been lost in the Coolagolite Road bushfire affecting areas like Cuttagee, Murrah, and Baragga Bay
Details of how many homes have been burnt down, and where, are still emerging.
"We don't have many more details than that until our building impact assessment teams can get on the high ground and assess exactly what's been lost," the spokesperson said.
There were no reports of missing people.
Crews were provided some relief when a cool southerly change moved across the fire ground in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The fire was burning at an emergency level on Tuesday afternoon and evening.
But Commissioner Rob Rogers urged residents not to be complacent as fire danger remained and to stay informed about the RFS alerts.
"We know properties were lost, we just don't know how many and that work will obviously go on this morning," he told Nine's Today Show on Wednesday.
"The good news is there are no reports at the moment of anyone missing, which is good to hear, but we've got to confirm that everybody is okay in those areas because there's a lot of scattered properties firefighters were struggling to get in to."
Marty Webster, from the Bega Valley Incident Management Team, said that the Coolagolite fire had escalated rapidly on Tuesday.
"There has been a lot of spotting behaviour associated with the strong winds," he said.
"The fire progressed down towards Cuttagee and Barragga Bay and we believe that grass fire at Barragga Bay is spotting from that main fire."
