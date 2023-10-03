The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Properties lost in Coolagolite Road bushfire, NSW RFS confirms

PB
Bageshri Savyasachi
By Peter Brewer, and Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated October 4 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Several homes have been lost in a bushfire burning near the NSW coastal town of Bermagui.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.