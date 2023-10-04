The Canberra Times
Canberra Raider Danny Levi a New Zealand Kiwis bolter for Pacific Championships

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated October 4 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 12:42pm
Raiders hooker Danny Levi was a shock selection in the New Zealand Kiwis squad. Picture by James Croucher
Danny Levi's set to play his first game for the New Zealand Kiwis since 2017 after the Canberra Raiders hooker was a shock selection in the Pacific Championships squad.

