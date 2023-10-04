Danny Levi's set to play his first game for the New Zealand Kiwis since 2017 after the Canberra Raiders hooker was a shock selection in the Pacific Championships squad.
Levi and Fa'amanu Brown were the hooking options in Kiwis coach Michael Maguire's squad announced on Wednesday with Sydney Roosters rake Brandon Smith unavailable due to injury.
The last time the Raiders No.9 played for New Zealand was in 2017, having represented Samoa at last year's World Cup.
Levi struggled with a couple of broken jaws in his first campaign with the Green Machine, limiting him to just four NRL games in 2023.
Fellow Raiders Joseph Tapine and Matt Timoko were also named, with the latter a chance to make his international debut after narrowly missing out on the World Cup squad.
It's unclear whether Sebastian Kris will be able to count the Kiwis Tests towards his five-game suspension for a spear tackle after he wasn't named.
The Kiwis face Samoa at Eden Park on October 21 before playing Australia in Melbourne a week later, with the final in Hamilton on November 4.
"It's always a real thrill being able to bring new players into the Kiwi camp," Maguire said.
"It's a special place and these men have earned the opportunity. They'll benefit so much from being around players who have done the jersey proud.
"This series is exciting for the game in New Zealand and also a chance for us to start our journey to the next World Cup in 2025."
Raiders NRLW rookie of the year Cheyelle Robins-Reti has continued her boom first season of rugby league by being named in her first Kiwi Ferns squad.
She starred in the centres for the Green Machine in their maiden season in the NRLW since switching from rugby union.
Raiders halfback Ashleigh Quinlan could also make her Kiwi Ferns debut, while fullback Apii Nicholls was also picked.
The Kiwi Ferns face Australia in Townsville on October 14, play Tonga at Eden Park a week later, before playing the Jillaroos again in Melbourne on October 28.
"We've listed an impressive group of players who have rightfully earned their spots, and we acknowledge them for their form in the NRLW competition," Kiwi Ferns coach Ricky Henry said.
"The depth we have and the new generation of players coming through is exciting.
"I'm confident our newcomers will flourish alongside our World Cup campaigners and veteran leaders who set an excellent foundation for us last year.
"The Jillaroos are world-class, and Tonga is no easy feat, but I'm confident in this playing group. I know everyone can't wait to get out there."
More to come.
New Zealand Kiwis squad: Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm), Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels), Fa'amanu Brown (Newcastle Knights), James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers), Kieran Foran (Gold Coast Titans), Wiremu Greig (Parramatta Eels), Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm), Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins), Keano Kini (Gold Coast Titans), Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers), Danny Levi (Canberra Raiders), Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters), Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks), Griffin Neame (North Cowboys), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Warriors), Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks), Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers), Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders), Leo Thompson (Newcastle Knights), Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders), Naufahu Whyte (Sydney Roosters).
New Zealand Kiwi Ferns squad: Abigail Roache (Newcastle Knights), Amelia Pasikala (Sydney Roosters), Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa (St George Illawarra Dragons), Annessa Biddle (Cronulla Sharks), Apii Nicholls (Canberra Raiders), Ashleigh Quinlan (Canberra Raiders), Brooke Anderson (Cronulla Sharks), Capri Paekau (Parramatta Eels), Cheyelle Robins-Reti (Canberra Raiders), Georgia Hale (Gold Coast Titans), Jasmine Fogavini (Brisbane Broncos), Laishon Albert Jones (Newcastle Knights), Leianne Tufuga (Wests Tigers), Mele Hufanga (Brisbane Broncos), Mya Hill-Moana (Sydney Roosters), Najvada George (Wests Tigers), Otesa Pule (Sydney Roosters), Raecene McGregor (St George Illawarra Dragons), Shanice Parker (Newcastle Knights), Tiana Davison (Newcastle Knights), Tyla Nathan-Wong (St George Illawarra Dragons).
