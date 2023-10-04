Government announces new strike force to tackle migration integrity

The federal government will set up a new division within Home Affairs and create a new strike force to tackle integrity issues and boost compliance within Australia's "broken immigration system".
The latest reform announcement made on Wednesday forms part of the government's response to the review into the exploitation of Australia's visa system conducted by former Victorian chief police commissioner Christine Nixon.
Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said the Nixon Review has identified significant "abuse and misuse" of Australia's visa system.
As part of the reforms, the government will also inject $50 million into resourcing and undertake 14 reforms of the Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority office, including doubling its staff and and increasing penalties for misconduct of migration agents.
More to come.
