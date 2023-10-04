'Worst crimes known to humanity' Federal government announces reforms to crack down on visa system exploitation

The federal government will set up a new strike force as part of a crackdown on those exploiting Australia's visa system, which has been used to perpetrate "some of the worst crimes known to humanity".
The reforms form part of the government's response to the review by former Victorian chief police commissioner Christine Nixon, who found that "gaps and weaknesses" in the visa system were allowing criminal groups and "unscrupulous people" to abuse temporary migrants.
Ms Nixon wrote that "abhorrent crimes" have for years been hidden "due to the secretive nature of the exploitation, and seemingly higher law enforcement priorities such as illicit drugs, tobacco and unauthorised maritime arrivals".
Unveiling the report on Wednesday, Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said the system "has been used to perpetrate some of the worst crimes known to humanity, sexual slavery and human trafficking".
On Wednesday, the federal government announced a raft of reforms, including a $50 million injection to build a new compliance division within Home Affairs, which will investigate immigration program abuses.
The government will also establish a permanent strike force, which will identify "priority integrity concerns".
As part of a crackdown on migration agents, it will bulk up operations of the Migration Agents Registration Authority office, including by doubling the staffing and giving them powers to impose conditions on agents.
The government will also increase penalties for misconduct of migration agents.
Ms O'Neil described the response as "the biggest reform to immigration compliance in more than a decade".
The Home Affairs Minister blamed her predecessor, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, for the problems plaguing the migration system.
"I see this as one of the great frauds in Australian politics," she said.
READ MORE:
"Peter Dutton made a career out of pretending to be a tough guy on the borders, all the while he was cutting resources to the immigration function, cutting compliance resources in the immigration function, and allowing criminals to infiltrate this system."
It comes just over a week after Nine newspapers reported Home Affairs Secretary Mike Pezzullo had been using political back channels to wield political influence.
Asked about the responsibility of public servants administering these programs, Ms O'Neil said she was not going to "blame a failure like this on the public service".
"We are elected by our communities to set priorities for the Australian public service, and is anyone seriously arguing that immigration compliance was a was a focus of Peter Dutton, because everything in this report tells us that it absolutely wasn't," she said.
In response, Mr Dutton said he refused to take criticism on the issue from Labor.
"I canceled over 6000 visas of criminals, of people who have committed rape, sexual assault against women and men, pedophiles, I cancelled the visas of drug traffickers, and our country is safer today because of that," he said.
"Labor has not done a fraction of the visa cancellations over the course of the last 15 months compared to what we did when we were in government."
He also took aim at the government for waiting months to release the review, which was handed down to them in late March.
Ms O'Neil said governments "make all sorts of different decisions about when to release reports".
"The issues that Christine Nixon raised here are really important, the Australian government takes them very seriously, and that is why you are seeing us undertake a reform effort here," she said.
"I'm really proud of the response we've put before you."
Other measures announced on Wednesday include expanding Operation Inglenook, a multi-agency operation investigating sexual exploitation of migrant workers, to include other wrongdoings within the migration system on a permanent basis.
The government will also invest $27.8 million for biometric collection.
Earlier this week, Education Minister Jason Clare announced the government will make it tougher for international education providers to become registered and increase student attendance monitoring to crack down on "dodgy and unscrupulous players" within the sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.