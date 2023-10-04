Times Past: October 5, 1983

On this day in 1983, The Canberra Times reported on the 'laying of the foundation stone' at the soon to be built Parliament House.
A breeze chilled politicians and other guests who were assembled in the still bare and exposed concrete foyer of Canberra's new Parliament House for the somewhat belated laying of a foundation stone by Prime Minister Bob Hawke.
It was laid mid-work because the building is of reinforced concrete and does not really have a foundation stone.
The prime minister lowered the 'stone' into place, with help of a block and tackle, a stone tablet to be set at the entrance. A stone commemorating the start of the work, laid by former Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser, had yet to be permanently set.
Ceremony was the order of the day, with music from the Royal Military College band adding to the pomp, and speakers lavishing praise for the planners and workers for keeping the project a little ahead of its 1988 completion schedule.
Mr Hawke told the guests, including diplomats and the families of site employees, that the new Parliament House represented a base on which to build Australia's new democracy. Parliament was a place where the people could see their national government and their representatives working on their behalf.
"It is the place where all Australians feel free to visit, whether for a specific matter of business of simply to see the democratic process first hand," Mr Hawke said.
The design and its setting on the prominent location would enhance the traditional place of the parliament in society.
