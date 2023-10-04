The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra forecast: rain, wind and cold conditions in store this week

October 4 2023 - 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The wet week is expected to continue into the weekend. Thursday is forecast to be colder than Wednesday, with maximum temperatures then creeping up over the weekend to 21 degrees on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.