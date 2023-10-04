The wet week is expected to continue into the weekend. Thursday is forecast to be colder than Wednesday, with maximum temperatures then creeping up over the weekend to 21 degrees on Monday.
For Thursday, the Bureau of Meteorology says "cloudy" for Canberra, with a "high chance of showers, most likely in the morning". Winds will remain brisk.
Minimums will be just above freezing. The median minimum for this month is usually much higher than that at 6 degrees.
The Bureau was warning of "cold temperatures, showers and westerly winds" on higher slopes around Canberra on Thursday.
Spring is a time of year where there are big fluctuations in weather and temperature, meteorologist Angus Hines said.
The season was characterised by "fast-moving" weather systems where it could be warm one day and cold the next.
"I wouldn't say it's unusual," he said. "We're not really approaching the record for the coldest day of October."
The average maximum temperature for the month is 21 degrees and the coldest October day on record is October 11, 2012, where the maximum temperature was 8.6 degrees.
