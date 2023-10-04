The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

ACT public service needs to enforce stringent professional standards

By Letters to the Editor
October 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior public servants such as Mike Pezzullo need to demonstrate the standards they expect their staff to follow. Picture by Karleen Minney
Senior public servants such as Mike Pezzullo need to demonstrate the standards they expect their staff to follow. Picture by Karleen Minney

More attention needs to be paid to professional standards A highly paid ACTPS head overturned a major tender recommendation without "adequately documenting her decision" and without "detailed knowledge of the Secure Local Jobs Code" or "ACT government procurement rules'' ("Education director-general denies reweighting tender", September 30).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.