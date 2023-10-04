More attention needs to be paid to professional standards A highly paid ACTPS head overturned a major tender recommendation without "adequately documenting her decision" and without "detailed knowledge of the Secure Local Jobs Code" or "ACT government procurement rules'' ("Education director-general denies reweighting tender", September 30).
Just as Mike Pezzullo has been exposed as a very poor role model for the rest of the APS, it looks like the selection criteria for this ACTPS leader and her peer group in numerous other directorates should also be toughened up considerably.
Thousands of lower level ACTPS staff need to have trust and faith in their bosses' ability to know what is going on, to initiate acquisition of essential knowledge linked to day to day operations, to intelligently hone in on "issues arising", and to record discussions and decision-making accurately.
In recent times too many rubbery, unclear or deliberately non-transparent responses by ACT ministers and their senior executives about funding directions and policy pathways, plus critical ACT auditor-general findings, suggest that urgent and ongoing overhauls of key aspects of public administration are needed urgently in the ACT.
The current state of affairs may not be helped by the fact that the ACT Public Sector Standards Commissioner's website states that he "does not have staff with discrete responsibility for supporting the office" but instead draws on staff from the Chief Minister's directorate to support his role which is independent of the ACTPS.
Also his role may also not be adequately broad enough for dealing with and strengthening ACTPS adherence to basic standards, codes of conduct and values?
I agree with some of the commentary around the Indigenous Voice to Parliament debate about the idea of our generation not being directly guilty for the appalling treatment of the original Australians perpetrated over the course of the last 240 years.
Then again all subsequent generations including this one are the result of and, in may respects, the beneficiaries (at least economically) from that discriminatory and borderline genocidal treatment.
The Gallipoli campaign was in 1915 and yet many Australians still take great pride in and identify with what that represents.
There is nothing wrong with that of course since it is part of our heritage. Just as much as the dispossession and marginalisation of the first Australians is.
It is also a heritage that lives on as the statistics on life expectancy and incarceration rates of indigenous people illustrate.
I would like to think that in a country that prides itself on "the fair go" and where many insist that racism is not a major issue that we can recognise in the generous offer of reconciliation/Makarrata extended to us by the descendants of those original Australians a unique opportunity to make good at least some of the damage of the past.
Something has affected our Minister for Heritage. The Minister has had three years to rebuild two huts destroyed by the 2020 Namadgi fire.
They are still not rebuilt.
It is inexplicable that replacing the buildings was allowed, perhaps compelled but mistakenly to involve community consultations and now support for rebuilding is described by the Minister as the "relentless will of our community to rebuild in the face of adversity".
Actually Minister, it is a basic as in widespread expectation in the community that any government will act as stewards of community assets and if an asset is destroyed, will act to rebuild it reasonably quickly. If that is anything "relentless", it has been the same since representative government took over from dictatorial and tyrannical monarchs.
As if that is not enough the Minister goes on: "they (what is "they" since the huts have not yet been rebuilt?) stand as not only a tribute to what was lost but as a testament to the universalising nature of our shared heritage".
Such poppycock.
I watched the broadcast of the last quarter of the AFL grand final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. Towards the end they announced that attendance was 100,024, or full capacity. It was an amazing sight seeing so many people gathered together in one place.
For those trying to imagine about how much Australia's population grew in the year ending March 31 multiply the MCG crowd by more than five and a half (563,200 people). It's an awful lot of extra humans that have to be housed, fed and provided with education and medical care.
How much did net migration contribute to that? About 80 per cent or 454,400 people. So multiply the MCG crowd by four and a half.
Is it asking too much of our federal fathers and mothers that we get annual growth down below one full MCG, or even just the net migration figure? Natural increase currently makes up more than one full MCG (108,800) but it is declining naturally and, with luck, within a decade may be accommodated in the Ponsford Stand alone.
Amanda Vanstone ("An all-time low for the 'yes' campaign", September 23) argues against the Voice by alerting us to the fact it will create an extra layer of bureaucracy. Shock and horror. Run for the hills.
Who cares about fixing the gap in indigenous education, health, employment, and incarceration rates when there's a 24-person extra layer of bureaucracy to contend with.
There are over 150,000 people in the APS. The Voice will consist of about 24 people probably with a small support staff. It's hardly going to end life as we know it. It will have a coordinating function.
Too many indigenous Australians are falling behind in their life expectations. They were falling behind when Vanstone was a Minister in the Howard government. They're still falling behind.
Yet Vanstone seems more worried about the unspecified problem of an "extra layer of bureaucracy" than fixing disadvantage affecting thousands of our fellow Australians.
There's one point in her article with which I agree - the last sentence - in which Vanstone argues that Indigenous women should be put "in charge for a decade or so".
However, I'd include some men for gender balance, call it the Voice and enshrine it in the Constitution so that a future government like the one Vanstone served in, can't get rid of it.
As the owner of an electric vehicle, I read with interest the article "What causes Li-ion battery fires?" (October 1).
I would have thought that, if not the first course of action when faced with an EV fire (contacting emergency services), the second should be turning off the source of power feeding into the vehicle, providing it is safe to do so.
I have been pleased to find that, as I expected, I don't need a separate charger. I simply connect-up the car using the accompanying equipment to a normal electric point.
It is not fast charging but easily meets my requirements. Also, I turn off the charger when going to bed or leaving the house other than in the car.
In the lead up to the high-level United Nations meeting on universal health coverage, Australia has joined the US, UK and the EU in blocking any acknowledgement that "unilateral coercive measures", in other words, deadly sanctions, can have negative impacts on the achievement of universal health coverage.
The health consequences of sanctions include avoidable deaths, increased illness leading to increased poverty through healthcare costs.
How does any government, anywhere, conclude that the 500,000 children who were subject to inhumane US sanctions in Iraq and whose deaths are seen by all to be a result of those sanctions, avoid acknowledging the obvious truth.
Yet another disgraceful example of a weak and extremely politicised United Nations, encouraged in such obvious mistakes by weak politicised governments like Australia, conforming to a dictatorial USA as they use deadly sanctions every day of the week.
Gareth O'Reilly raises the issue of retrofitting double-glazed windows to make houses more energy efficient ("Small steps make a big difference", October 2).
Having owned a double-glazed house, I can confirm that double glazing not only makes a house more energy efficient and reduces electricity bills, it makes a house more comfortable to live in. It adds very effective insulation to the areas through which significant internal heat can be lost in winter and external heat can enter in summer.
There is a downside. Retrofitting double glazing can be very expensive, but it will pay for itself if you live in the same house long enough.
After we have had the Voice vote, will we be like the last election in America with cries of "the vote was fixed", claims of missing votes and allegations of intimidation?
Be positive and help close the gap by voting "yes". Voting "no" will hurt many good people and not help anyone.
Yes, Matt Eggleston (Letters, October 2) much of the discourse about the Voice has become Monty Pythonesque. The most daft, pompous and sanctimonious comment so far is calling the Uluru Statement a "gracious invitation".
Alex Mattea (Letters October 3), Ukraine posed no threat to Russia's security. Were Putin not so paranoid he would realise the more countries in NATO makes Russia more secure by making it more impossible for them to agree to attack Russia (and France and Germany know better than to try that again). Putin acted out of irredentist revanchist imperialism.
Most of the people I know who intend voting "no" are using the referendum to send Labor and the Greens a message. They would like their voices heard in relation to immigration, population, planning, homelessness and sustainability. They reason that our joint survival as a nation takes precedence over this referendum.
On the one hand we want to adapt to climate change by becoming more committed to renewables. On the other we continue to plan holidays as though nothing has changed. South coast businesses are expecting many more visitors this summer. The lessons of the black summer seem to be fading.
Apropos Henry Roberts's call not to flash your headlights at speeders (Letters, October 3), I recommend that you should always do this. Just don't do it when there actually is a police radar around.
Albo, elected on a wave of relief and enjoying a remarkable honeymoon, had no need to risk it on the Voice. Dutton, forced to either grasp the poisoned chalice of first-time opposition leader or fail a basic character test, is the one who needs to win the next election or explain to his party why he should get another chance to fulfil his destiny.
If you vote early in the referendum you should be quarantined from being the target of further campaigning from advocates of either of the "yes" or "no" campaigns.
I'm not sure which deity we have to thank for yet another welcome reprieve from an interest rate hike. Speaking for myself, we just can't take much more of this. It's time to start bringing them down.
