New Zealand's loss is expected to be the Canberra Raiders' reward.
Sebastian Kris would've been part of the Kiwis' Pacific Championships with coach Michael Maguire expecting the Test series to count towards the outside back's suspension.
Kris wasn't named as part of Maguire's squad on Wednesday because of his five-game ban - but the Kiwis mentor revealed he definitely would've been.
It's opened the door for fellow Raiders centre Matt Timoko to potentially make his international debut as one of three Green Machine players named in the squad.
A hooking injury crisis has relaunched Canberra No.9 Danny Levi's New Zealand career after a six-year absence, while Joe Tapine has emerged as a captaincy option for the Kiwis.
There were also three Raiders NRLW players named in the Kiwi Ferns squad - boom rookie Cheyelle Robins-Reti, fullback Apii Nicholls and Ashleigh Quinlan.
The Canberra Times revealed last month the Kiwis' Pacific Championships campaign could benefit the Green Machine, with New Zealand to play Samoa at Eden Park on October 21 and then Australia in Melbourne a week later.
If they make the final then that would knock three games off Kris's suspension, of which he's already served one.
The NRL All Stars game could then wipe out the rest of his ban and see him in lime green for round one.
"Sebby would've been involved [in the Tests] - as long as you can say he would've been involved somewhere there," Maguire told The Canberra Times.
"It shows we've got some good Kiwi players playing at Canberra.
"From my point of view he would've been a part of the Test matches so they count towards what's happening."
The retirement of Jesse Bromwich from international football has opened the door for Tapine as an option to captain New Zealand.
Tapine captained the Maori All Stars in 2021 and he's become an important leader in the Raiders forward pack.
He has his sights set on becoming a Canberra captain in the future.
Maguire said he'd name a captain once they were in camp, which will begin in New Zealand on October 14.
"Jesse Bromwich has obviously finished up with the international space, he's retired from the international game," he said.
"Obviously Jesse has done a great job for us over a long period of time.
"[Tapine's] becoming a good leader isn't he, so he'll be amongst the leaders of the Kiwi team moving forward for sure."
Maguire said Timoko had the opportunity to take his game to the next level after a standout NRL campaign.
Timoko was the Raiders' equal-leading try scorer this season, along with Jordan Rapana, also equal-leader for linebreaks (again with Rapana) and club leader for tackle busts.
He was part of New Zealand's extended World Cup squad last year, but missed out on the final cut.
Now he's got his chance after establishing himself in the Raiders centres - although Maguire has Joey Manu and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad as established options.
But Nicoll-Klokstad's return season with the Warriors could see him take the Kiwis No.1 jersey, opening the door for Timoko.
"It's a great opportunity for Matty to show, off the back of a good, strong season, the next step's in him," Maguire said.
"That's really now what's in front of Matty - to build consistency around his game.
"I've been fortunate to work pretty close so he's a very hungry young player at the moment."
Maguire said this squad was a changing of the guard with the likes of Bromwich no longer part of the picture and Timoko one of a number of players coming in to potentially make their debut.
Timoko was one of seven uncapped players in the squad, along with young middles like Griffin Neame and Leo Thompson.
"We've got a blend of some experienced players who have been amongst the Kiwis for a while with a blend of new players coming through," Maguire said.
"This is a bit of a change of the guard with some players - the older players we've had like Jesse and Jared [Waerea-Hargreaves].
"But it's time for Griffin Neame and Leo Thompson and those guys to come in and take their opportunity with the Kiwis."
Meanwhile, Leigh half Lachlan Lam isn't a Raiders target after his father and Leigh coach Adrian Lam revealed his son would only be with the English Super League club for "a short time".
The 25-year-old has signed on to the club until 2025, but could return to Australia following next season.
But he's not a Canberra target as the Green Machine continued their hunt to replace departing five-eighth Jack Wighton.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.