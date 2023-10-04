The Canberra Times
Home/Recommended/Partner Content

The evolution of track surfaces: A deep dive into Australia's premier racing venues

Updated October 4 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The evolution of horse-racing tracks in Australia showcases innovation and a genuine concern for equine welfare. Picture Shutterstock
The evolution of horse-racing tracks in Australia showcases innovation and a genuine concern for equine welfare. Picture Shutterstock
The evolution of track surfaces: A deep dive into Australia's premier racing venues
The evolution of track surfaces: A deep dive into Australia's premier racing venues

Horse racing, often referred to as the "Sport of Kings," holds an unparalleled charm that captures the heart of enthusiasts around the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Partner Content
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.