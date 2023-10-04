As soon as the cricket gear came out, so did the umbrellas.
It simply wouldn't be the opening weekend of the ACT Premier Cricket season if the heavens didn't open up in Canberra.
It's been a consistent theme to start the local cricket season in the capital, and recent years have been particularly rain-impacted, causing scheduling headaches across the grades.
Most cricketers can joke about it now, and despite the dread that inevitably builds upon seeing dark clouds covering Canberra at Wednesday's media day, players aren't actually too worried.
Because unlike recent seasons, Australia is currently bracing for a return to hot and dry conditions this summer.
"The rain only makes me nervous for a decent lunch this weekend," Weston Creek Molonglo senior cricket captain John Rogers told The Canberra Times with a smirk.
"It does look like it'll be a very hot summer and there'll be long days in the field, hopefully it's just not as bad as the bushfires year which was absolutely crazy."
The men's first grade premier cricket two-day competition begins across Canberra on Saturday morning and Weston Creek Molonglo are chomping at the bit to defend their title with a few intriguing names added to their squad.
Club stalwarts Harry Medhurst and Sam Taylor return to the first grade team after a few years off and youngster Zak Keogh is also back in Canberra after playing with Randwick Petersham in Sydney.
"We finished on a really high note as a club winning the first and the second grade too, so we've taken momentum from that," Rogers said.
"Personally, I can't wait to hit balls again."
Meanwhile, Queanbeyan lost in last season's final, and are hoping to learn from the experience.
"It hurts more when you know you could have done better and we've made mistakes," Bluebaggers bowler Guy Gillespie said.
"We want to build on what we did last year. It just happened we had our worst games in the finals."
Rogers said there's "good vibes" around Canberra cricket this year since the news that the ACT Comets are back to being a standalone second XI team after years as a regional NSW/ACT side.
There's also long-term hopes to enter an ACT team into the Sheffield Shield, and further down the track Chief Minister Andrew Barr has been lobbying Cricket Australia for a future Big Bash League for Canberra too.
Rogers' brother Tom played for the Renegades in the BBL and came through the Comets system along with several other top Australian cricketers, so he knows how exciting the development is.
"It'll do wonders for the competition from the juniors, all the way up," Rogers said.
"Long term it's the right decision. I think it'll take time to build up the talent base as well as attract talent from other areas but it has to start somewhere."
First grade men's two-day matches on Saturday at 11am
North Canberra Gungahlin v ANU at Keith Tournier Oval
Western District v Queanbeyan at Jamison Oval
Ginninderra v Weston Creek Molonglo at Kippax Oval 1
Eastlake v Tuggeranong at Kingston Oval
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.