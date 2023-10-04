The Canberra Times
Photos: North Canberra Hospital operating theatres re-open, fire damage revealed

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated October 4 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:45pm
Renae Kathage, Assistant Director of Nursing Perioperative Suite, is happy to see theatres re-open. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Renae Kathage, Assistant Director of Nursing Perioperative Suite, is happy to see theatres re-open. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The full extent of damage to operating theatres at North Canberra Hospital following a "frightening" fire last year have been revealed just before theatres reopen.

