The full extent of damage to operating theatres at North Canberra Hospital following a "frightening" fire last year have been revealed just before theatres reopen.
A fire in December 2022 was sparked by cords in a surgical boom, rubbing together, sparking and being ignited by gas.
A surgical boom is a piece of equipment which keeps cords centralised, and may include a light.
The fire closed down seven theatres and the maternity ward for a month.
A nurse saw the spark and rushed to get a fire extinguisher as a patient in a neighbouring theatre was being operated on.
By the time the nurse returned, the entire room was up in flames.
Smoke and water from sprinklers further devastated the theatres, causing mould and requiring a complete rebuild, which cost about $15 million.
The reopening was "so exciting", North Canberra Hospital general manager Dr Elaine Pretorius said.
"It's fantastic. We didn't think this day would ever happen and we are so grateful to everybody for supporting us," she said.
The theatres will operate at least up until the new northside hospital opens, Dr Pretorius said.
Staff were particularly concerned that safety risks were managed, assistant director of Nursing Perioperative Suite, Renae Kathage, said.
"It's frightening to think that an electrical fire caused so much devastation," she said.
"I've never seen something to this extent, as far as the whole operating theatre going up and seeing the damage that it's caused systemically.
"[We are] just really grateful that no one's injured, no lives were lost, and it was probably the best outcome out of a terrible situation."
Three theatres will reopen on Monday.
Booms in all theatres have been replaced, and additional safety measures installed to prevent another fire, Dr Pretorius said.
