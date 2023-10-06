Jeans? Geez. Talk about a far cry from appropriate

It was a close call, tears-wise, but for me, it was the Presiding Officer who caused me the first tears of the day - of frustration. A member of the ACT Greens and an MLA, he was wearing a pink blazer and distressed jeans, an outfit he must have consciously chosen that morning, knowing full well he would be delivering a stirring and moving speech to around 100 people taking a new and important step in their life journey. Not to mention presenting a certificate and posing for a photograph with each and every one of these people. Geez. I had half a mind to berate him afterwards for not choosing a more suitable outfit. I mean, jeans?