The Hawke-Keating government's decision to introduce universal superannuation more than three decades ago was, apart from floating the dollar, arguably the most important of all its innovations.
The Superannuation Guarantee has changed the country by generating trillions of dollars in invested capital and transformed the retirement prospects of almost every working Australian.
It has achieved its objective of reducing dependence on the old aged pension with Australia one of the few developed countries in the world where spending in this area will fall over the next 40 years.
That, given the blowouts we have seen in NDIS spending, has to be a good thing.
By using tax incentives to help people to plan and save for their retirement the Hawke-Keating government made it a lot easier for those who will be in office in the 2030s and 2040s.
One thing the Superannuation Guarantee was never intended to be was a tax shelter for the super rich. The intent, as the Treasurer wants to enshrine in legislation, was to help people save for a dignified retirement.
That is why there is a strong prima facie case for the government's push to double the amount of tax on balances above $3 million from 15 per cent to 30 per cent.
That sum would, in the eyes of most workers, certainly be considered sufficient to fund a "dignified retirement".
The Treasurer's argument is strengthened by ATO data that indicates the number of people with more than $100 million in super jumped from 17 to 28 in a 12 month period during the pandemic. Those with balances above $50 million rose from 78 to 107.
This is not "superannuation" in any sense of the word. Individuals with balances on this scale would appear, on the one hand, to be using super as a safe haven during volatile times and as a tax minimisation scheme on the other.
That is just gaming the system and doesn't pass the pub test.
Individuals with this sort of cash shouldn't be dipping their hands into the pockets of PAYE taxpayers to maximise their returns.
All of that said, a number of legitimate grievances about the exposed changes have been aired. The most pertinent of these is the intention to tax unrealised capital gains.
If this goes through then the owner of a self-managed fund which includes a rental property would be required to pay tax on any increase in its value even if that increase has not been realised by selling the property.
The same would apply to an increase in the value of a share portfolio.
The obvious question, which to date has gone unanswered, is what happens if values fall? Does the investor receive a tax rebate?
There are also concerns that while $3 million is a lot of money right now the cap has not been indexed. Unless future governments increase the cap millions of people could be caught by this in 10, 20 and 30 years time when a $3 million balance might be quite modest.
The government is also vulnerable to accusations that it has breached a promise to make no substantive changes to superannuation during this term of government.
That is partly offset by the fact the changes would not take effect until 2025, after the next election.
Dr Chalmers' biggest challenge right now is striking a deal with the Greens to get the legislation through the Senate.
The Greens are pushing for superannuation to be paid on paid parental leave as their price for saying yes.
Dr Chalmers, on the other hand, says that is unaffordable right now.
It would seem yet another Mexican standoff is in the offing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.