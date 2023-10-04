The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Superannuation should not be a tax shelter

By The Canberra Times
October 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hawke-Keating government's decision to introduce universal superannuation more than three decades ago was, apart from floating the dollar, arguably the most important of all its innovations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.