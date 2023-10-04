The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ricky Stuart turns down NSW Blues State of Origin job to focus on Green Machine

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
October 4 2023 - 6:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ricky Stuart is as passionate about the NSW Blues and State of Origin as anyone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.