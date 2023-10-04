Ricky Stuart is as passionate about the NSW Blues and State of Origin as anyone.
But the Canberra Raiders coach will channel that passion solely into guiding his young Green Machine squad.
It's why he won't throw his hat into the ring to be the next Blues coach following Brad Fittler's decision to step down from the role last week.
Stuart had been highly touted to be Fittler's replacement, with even the potential of forming a Raiders' old boys dream team by joining up with Craig Bellamy to do the role.
But the departure of more than 550 NRL games of experience - from the retirement of Canberra co-captain Jarrod Croker and Jack Wighton's move to South Sydney - meant Stuart only had eyes for bringing through the next batch of Raiders stars.
They've got an exciting group of outside backs, who established themselves in the NRL this year, and have young forwards doing the same as well.
Plus they might have a young five-eighth come in to fill the Wighton void.
Stuart's decision has seen his former Raiders teammate and ex-Blues coach Laurie Daley get linked with the job.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner revealed he'd spoken to Stuart over the weekend about the Blues role.
"Obviously he's passionate about NSW and he's passionate about Origin, but he's also very aware that we've got a very young squad next year," Furner said.
"And we've lost a lot of experience over the last couple of years, including Jack and Jarrod - over 550 games just there alone - but we have lost a lot otherwise.
"Jordan [Rapana], it might his last year. It might be Elliott [Whitehead's] last year.
"I think he feels it's crucial he devotes his whole time to getting this young squad together. That's really his priority."
NSW Rugby League chief executive David Trodden confirmed Stuart had been a candidate of interest to lead the Blues.
He said they weren't in a rush to find Fittler's replacement and would take their time to find the right coach.
It would've been Stuart's third stint in charge of the Blues, having led them to a series win in 2005 when he was also the Sydney Roosters coach, as well as a two-year spell in 2011-2012.
Trodden backed Stuart's decision.
"We've had a large number of expressions of interest and we propose to approach a number of people who haven't expressed interest either," he said.
"What you want is the best person for the job ... then you go and ask questions of really talented people and Ricky's one of those really talented people that anyone would love to have coaching the team.
"There's a number of those people that we'll be talking too."
