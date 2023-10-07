5. A compost bin. The ones that go round decompose the stuff inside faster and are more effective at getting rid of pests. The ones in the ground are warm winter habitat for blue tongues and other lizards who eat your snails. You'll get rid of scraps that neither human, chook or rat will eat. Prevent pest built-up by adding nitrogenous fertiliser and water and mixing up once a week with your spade as 'aeration' speeds up compost. If broke, just use your spade to dig a pit.