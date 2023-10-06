Lachlan Simpson is in the same spot his cricketing hero Nathan Lyon was in not too long ago.
The West Australian off-spinner has come to Canberra to chase his sporting dreams with ANU in the ACT Premier Cricket competition, while also continuing his education at university on a cricket scholarship with ANU, studying commerce, policy, philosophy and economics.
And it's in the capital that Simpson will be mentored by Lyon's former coach, Andrew Dawson.
Dawson was instrumental in the development of Australian cricket legend Lyon as well as pace bowler Jason Behrendorff in Canberra's under-19 men's team.
Dawson left Cricket ACT in 2016 before taking up the coaching gig with ANU cricket club in 2021, lured back by the opportunity to coach up-and-coming talented youngsters just like Simpson.
The Perth product certainly comes from a strong club background at Claremont Nedlands, which has produced national team-calibre players in Tim David and Joel Paris, as well as several other top cricketers who play in England.
But in Canberra, Simpson is hopeful to take the next step in his cricket journey under Dawson's tutelage.
"I only really found out recently my coach Andrew had a big role in Nathan Lyon's career so that's great to know," he told The Canberra Times.
"Andrew has got such a wealth of knowledge and he's been able to help me so much with my action, and in pre-season.
"Growing up watching Nathan Lyon for so many years, everyone tries to copy his action. So I've certainly tried my best to do that."
Simpson is gearing up for his first full year playing with ANU after his last campaign was derailed by a broken arm suffered in a freak skiing accident two weeks before the season-opener.
It meant he only played in the last few months of the two-day and Twenty20 first grade competitions in the ACT last season, but now with a better lead-up and fully recovered from his injury, he's ready to fire in all formats.
"It was an uncomfortable call with Dawso after the injury, but hopefully I can make up for it this season," Simpson said.
"I've got a nice scar there on my top hand on the bat. It just happened in the first 10 minutes skiing with friends."
Simpson said ANU have the potential to challenge for titles this season, with a few new players adding depth and firepower to their roster, in "all-round talent" Dave Dubey, wicketkeeper and opener Kieran Monger and bowler Hayden Watling.
"We've definitely got a few new strings and we're going to surprise a few teams in the competition," Simpson said.
ANU begin their ACT Premier Cricket season with the first round of the two-day competition on Saturday against North Canberra Gungahlin.
