Four homes and a shed destroyed in South Coast bushfire near Bermagui

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
October 5 2023 - 7:39am
Four homes and a shed have been destroyed by the Coolagolite Road bushfire in the South Coast so far which has burned about 6000 hectares of land.

