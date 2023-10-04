Four homes and a shed have been destroyed by the Coolagolite Road bushfire in the South Coast so far which has burned about 6000 hectares of land.
A NSW Rural Fire Service spokesperson said the number of properties lost could change as their assessment teams continue work on Thursday.
Fire crews took advantage of cooler temperatures and some rainfall overnight to strengthen containment with the help of heavy machinery operators, aircraft and support services.
The fire was downgraded to an advice level on Wednesday morning and is being controlled.
The NSW RFS Far South Coast team told residents they were starting to get "the upper hand" and were feeling confident about their containment strategy.
Over the past few days, hundreds of firefighters have been deployed to the fire ground in the Bega Council area to contain the fire.
At the peak of the fire on Tuesday where an emergency level warning was announced, 200 firefighters were on scene.
