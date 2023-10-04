It's been reasonably wet in the Bush Capital, but that trend is set to ease on Thursday.
The Bureau of Meteorology expects the last bits of rainfall to come through in the morning before a low pressure system helps move the showers offshore.
Rain gauges at Canberra Airport recorded 20mm of rain since 9am on Wednesday while Mount Ginini recorded about 63mm.
Moreover, it will only get up to 15 degrees on Thursday. The cool 7 degree weather at 6am felt like three degrees and mornings are only going to get frostier over the few days.
Minimum temperatures are expected to hover on either side of 0 degrees, while maximum temperatures on Friday and on the weekend will reach about 18 degrees.
Slopes to the west of Canberra could also experience a thick blanket of snow just before the weekend.
"It'll take a little while for the sense of warmth to come back again," meteorologist Helen Reid said.
"We've got the idea that there could be snow on the Brindabellas as well tomorrow."
Next week, maximum temperatures are expected to return the low twenties but accompanied by 2 to 5 degree mornings.
Ms Reid wanted to remind people that there was still a weather warning in place, while "not so much" for the ACT.
Sheep graziers are warned about low temperatures, rain and westerly winds expected on Thursday and Friday.
Surrounding areas likely to be affected include the Snowy Mountains and Australian Capital Territory forecast districts, the South Coast, Southern Tablelands, and the South West Slopes.
"These are not new warnings, but just to remind people to look at the Bureau of Meteorology for updates to the warnings," Ms Reid said.
She also asked people travelling to the coastline for school holidays to keep up with the latest weather forecast.
