That's because the most iconic part of Standley Chasm, or Angkerle Atwatye as it's called here, is the narrow passage cut by the elements through 80-metre-high rust-stained rock. And although its dramatic scenery has made it a popular tourist attraction, for generations it's also been a sacred site for women's dreaming. David can guide us here but there are some stories that are not his to know or share.