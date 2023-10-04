Illawarra Stingrays defender Alex McKenzie has made the move of her dreams by signing with A-League Women's club, Canberra United.
Originally from Canberra, McKenzie spent the last season under Steve Gordon at the Stingrays. After impressing during the Stingrays' sixth place finish in 2023, McKenzie has now made the step up to the next level.
"I am so grateful to have received an opportunity to sign for my hometown club, Canberra United," McKenzie said in a statement.
"Having grown up in Canberra, my family and I are all Canberra United supporters and I'm certain my friends and interstate family will be swung to the green team.
Upon signing, McKenzie drew praise from the Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich.
"Alex is another youngster who has impressed me with her ability, dedication, and skills," Popovich said.
"As a local Canberra product, Alex understands the environment, the club, and what the team means to the people of this city. She has hit the ground running in terms of her development and is pushing hard in training.
"We are excited by the potential that Alex had as a player and are sure that she will be able to continue to learn, to develop as a player, and, like all of our squad, to be an important part of the forthcoming season."
The A-League Women's season begins on October 14 with newly established Central Coast up against Newcastle. McKenzie's Canberra will play the next day, away to Adelaide.
