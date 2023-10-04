The Canberra Times
Alex McKenzie from Illawarra Stingrays signs with Canberra United

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
October 5 2023 - 10:54am
Illawarra Stingrays defender Alex McKenzie has made the move of her dreams by signing with A-League Women's club, Canberra United.

