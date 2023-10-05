The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Paddy Gourley | Mike Pezzullo investigation a chance for government to redesign flawed Department of Home Affairs

By Paddy Gourley
October 5 2023 - 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What a fabulous trove the Pezzullo papers are.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.