Times Past: October 6, 1970

While Canberra sweltered through a hot, almost summer-like October long weekend, it's not the first time this kind of weather has happened in the capital. On this day in 1970, The Canberra Times reported on the hottest holiday weekend since 1939.
On the front page a photo of children playing in the Dickson pool and the headline "Holiday hottest since 1939" was grabbing the attention of readers.
The October holiday weekend in Canberra was the hottest since 1939. Hundreds of Canberra people left the city for the Cotter River, Scrivener Dam and Lake Burley Griffin, but tourists kept up the visitors' attendances at the War Memorial and the National Library , and there were 1107 visitors at Parliament House the day before.
The temperature rose from the minimum of 47 degrees (8.3 degrees Celsius) at 5:30am and reached 80 degrees (26.6 degrees Celsius) by 2:15pm.
While it could have been considered almost mild in Canberra, there were reports of a melting day in Sydney with large crowds on the beaches by 7 am as the temperature was to rise to 93 degrees (33.8 degrees Celsius).
Further inland it was a few degrees hotter and a total fire ban was in place.
Down south in Victoria, a large bush fire was under control after days of sweltering heat. On the same weekend, Perth was battling areas with floods after heavy storms had swept through the area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.