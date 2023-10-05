The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: October 6, 1970

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
October 6 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While Canberra sweltered through a hot, almost summer-like October long weekend, it's not the first time this kind of weather has happened in the capital. On this day in 1970, The Canberra Times reported on the hottest holiday weekend since 1939.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.