1. Chase My Crown has been up since April but the six-year-old mare continues to hold her form. She has had 10 runs this preparation, with eight of them coming in Highway Handicap company. In those eight runs, she is yet to finish further back than fourth. You know exactly what you'll get from her. Sure, her conviction is that she has won just three of her 31 starts but as we saw at Randwick back in July, when she gets the breaks, and a clear run at her rivals, she's hard to hold out.