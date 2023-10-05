1. Chase My Crown has been up since April but the six-year-old mare continues to hold her form. She has had 10 runs this preparation, with eight of them coming in Highway Handicap company. In those eight runs, she is yet to finish further back than fourth. You know exactly what you'll get from her. Sure, her conviction is that she has won just three of her 31 starts but as we saw at Randwick back in July, when she gets the breaks, and a clear run at her rivals, she's hard to hold out.
11. Atmospheric Rock ran on into third last start, having been forced to get a pair or two further back in the run than Tom Sherry would have liked. Was only beaten half a length and first and second in the run were the first two home. His turn looks imminent in Highway Handicap company.
How to play it: Chase My Crown to win
A dry track is key to 7. Felix Majestic, which he'll get on Saturday. The four-year-old looks a touch better than Midway grade. Trainer Gary Nickson thought as much too having raced him exclusively in Listed company in three runs last campaign. The wet tracks derailed his preparation though. The gelding returned with an eye catching fourth over 1100m at Canterbury first up.
2. Peace Officer is chasing three straight wins having returned a more complete package. Always had the talent but it took him a couple of preparations to put it all together. Nash Rawiller has been aboard in both wins. He'll be hoping to find a three wide line from the wide draw. 11. Satness bounced back last start to beat Eletricca.
How to play it: Felix Majestic to win
It's hard to make sense of this race so looking left field with last start winner 10. Spaltet. It was a midweek BM72 he won, so he skips a few grades on Saturday, but that sees him get in with just 52kg. Expect Rachel King to use that to her advantage and roll forward. That tactical speed looks significant given the make up of this race. There doesn't look to be speed in numbers on paper. The lightly-raced six-year-old has only had three starts for the Bjorn Baker stable and has improved each time out.
1. Mission Phoenix doesn't have a change up of gears. He is a one paced 2000m horse and he finally gets out to his best trip now with four runs under his belt. He just couldn't quicken last start to win but was finding the line better than most. 2. Pesto also comes through the Strait Acer race at Randwick and he should have won. There was a length from first to fifth and Pesto, a well exposed eight-year-old, was the hard luck story.
How to play it: Spaltet each way
7. Xtravagant Star was an impressive winner over this track and trip in this same grade six weeks ago. Want to trust that form line through Smashing Eagle. The four-year-old ran sharp time late. The mare lost her way last preparation having shown so much as a two-year-old but she looks to have her confidence back after a recent stable change. A change of scenery has done the trick with Maher and Eustace sparking her back into form.
Godolphin's 12. Stanislaus held his own in the Heritage Stakes last start, a Listed race against some of the sharpest young sprinters in the country with Ozzmosis beating Celestial Legend. Stanislaus drops to 52kg and draws low. He'll be pinching runs through the field and if the breaks fall his way.
How to play it: Xtravagant Star to win
3. Ozzmosis was a dominant winner of the Heritage Stakes first up to remain unbeaten. That's now three from three for the Zoustar colt. Rachel King still looked to have something up her sleeve in the run home too. She knew she had her rivals covered a long way out. Ozzmosis can only improve off that given he had just the one 900m trial going into that first up run. Has to stretch his brilliance beyond 1200m for the first time.
1. King's Gambit has the talent to blow this field away. He is impossible to attack with any confidence though given his manners. In his defence, he looked to settle well first up down the straight until spotting a piece of paper on the track. The barrier will see Tommy Berry ride a patient race out the back. Give him last crack.
How to play it: Ozzmosis to win
1. Encap is 16 rating points ahead of the second highest rated runner in the field. He should be too good for these on what he has done in his past two starts. The gelding just keeps stepping up to the mark. He ran fast time when winning over this track and trip two starts ago, breaking his maiden in the G3 Ming Dynasty where Tom Kitten was back in third. The Gary Portelli-trained galloper then went within a stride of winning the Golden Rose.
Wary of untapped filly 13. Makarena. She was unlucky behind Nadal on debut, finding herself held up and on the wrong part of the track. That form line ties neatly into the Golden Rose. Makerena then only scrambled home to win her maiden at Canterbury.
How to play it: Encap to win
7. Hoo Ya Mal looks set up to fire third up out to 1900m. The five-year-old hasn't quite been sharp enough to figure in the finish in two runs over the mile but both runs have had merit. Particularly the latest in the 7 Stakes at WFA behind the likes of Think It Over, Zaaki and Fangirl. He had his momentum halted at a key point in the straight and should have finished closer.
2. Zeyrek comes through the 7 Stakes too. He looks well set up himself out to 1900m now third up. He needs a dry track to run to his best and he gets that on Saturday. He was flying last campaign at Rosehill.
How to play it: Hoo Ya Mal to win
Want to take the punt that 13. Argentia can bounce back with the prospect of being able to find cover. That hasn't been the case in her past two starts. The mare was exceptional first up when a luckless fourth.
2. Waterford ran well in the Theo Marks Stakes himself before backing that up with another fast finishing third in the Shannon Stakes behind 1. Cepheus. He'll need to turn the tables on that runner but gets a 2.5kg weight swing. Waterford has excelled at Rosehill in the past.
How to play it: Argentia each way
4. Queen Of The Ball looked a touch disappointing last start in the Sheraco Stakes last start but that's a strong form reference against the older mares. Sunshine In Paris smashed the clock over this same track and trip while the runner up Espiona has since franked the form line further.
5. Magic Time was posted three and four deep throughout at Caulfield first up. Forgive her that. It was an on speed dominated race and the speedy Asfoora has since franked the form by running second to Imperatriz in the G1 Moir Stakes. She was an impressive winner of the PJ Bell Stakes at Randwick last campaign.
How to play it: Queen Of The Ball to win
2. Kayobi comes back from a BM88 first up where he worked to the line behind Kibou and Garza Blanca to tackle a winnable BM78 second up. The trade off there is more weight but that is offset by the 3kg claim of Jett Stanley. Wish this was 1400m as opposed to 1300m but the five-year-old's class can see him overcome that.
4. Diamond Dealer is a fit, honest mare that'll spear out and make her own luck from on top of the speed. Was out of her grade in the Golden Pendant last start behind Espiona but she was far from disgraced in that company. This is more her right grade. 10. Gringotts stuck on okay behind Ausbred Flirt last start.
How to play it: Kayobi to win
